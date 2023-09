COME TAKE A LOOK AT THIS STUNNING BRICK HOME IN HUNTING HILLS! THIS HOME BOASTS A BEAUTIFUL AND COZY SCREENED IN VERANDA WITH STONE FIREPLACE, BRICK PATIO AREA WITH LEVEL YARD, AN EXTRAORDINARY HOME THEATRE WITH RECLINERS, STUNNING OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BUILT-IN WINE COOLER, 16' VAULTED CEILINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND CENTRAL VACUUM. PRIMARY BEDROOM LOCATED ON ENTRY LEVEL PROVIDES DOUBLE WALK-IN CLOSETS AND GORGEOUS PRIMARY BATH COMES WITH CLAWFOOT TUB, DOUBLE VANITIES, CROWN MOLDING, AND LARGE SHOWER.NEWLY INSTALLED WATER SOFTENER - 2022, 3 WATER HEATER UNITS, ON DEMAND GAS AND ELECTRIC, AND NEW IRRIGATION SYSTEM.THIS HOME HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER. DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN THIS BEAUTY!