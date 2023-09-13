Rare Historical Estate centrally located in the heart of Roanoke with tons of amenities. Inground salt water pool, 4 stall enclosed horse barn with riding ring and 3 all board paddocks, garden shed, guest suite and so much more. The home has amazing detail with hard wood floors, first floor master suite with oversized master bath and 2 walk-in closets, 7 working fireplaces and 4 bedrooms all ensuite. Pool house, spring house, hammock shed and hidden garden and koi pond. Well appointed kitchen. On the historic national register. Seller will offer a credit in lieu of repairs to the roof, siding & electrical