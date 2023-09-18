Nestled amidst the serenity of nature, This exquisite 2-story, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is a true gem. A 2-car garage welcomes you as you approach this private oasis on a sprawling 1-acre wooded lot. Step inside and be captivated by the elegant hardwood floors that grace the main level. The heart of this home is the open kitchen, featuring modern appliances, and new granite countertops. Convenience abounds with W/D hookups on both main and lower levels, while the central vacuum system simplifies cleaning. Upstairs, discover generously sized bedrooms, each boasting ample storage with large closets. The primary suite is a true retreat with a renovated ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $425,000
