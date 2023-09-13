Beautiful, updated and move-in ready, in lovely Wexford of SW County, this home has many hard to find features. With a formal dining room, living room, library/office, den, family room and sunroom, the design offers both large gathering spaces and separate spaces for quiet activities. From the open foyer, lustrous hardwood floors, huge kitchen, finished basement, 3 car-garage (over 1,000sf), all-season-sunroom leading to the level, fenced backyard, this may be the home you have been searching for
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gorgeous luxury home in the heart of the Roanoke County. Minutes to Cave Spring area, situated on a private and peaceful 4 acre lot. Master an…
Come and see this beautifully maintained home on Smith Mountain Lake, located in the Waterfront Golf and Country Club! If you are looking to e…
Beautiful brick home with many updates. This home offers lots of character with original wood work, etc. Entry level offers a large living are…
Custom built 2 story on nearly flat lot in Ashley Plantation. Open floorplan with large kitchen opening into family room and Sunroom. Take in …
Picture perfect home, 7+ acres of gorgeous Botetourt County property to enjoy at 400 Quail Ridge. The architecture and attention to detail in …