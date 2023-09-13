Custom built patio style home in private, gated community, with maintenance free living. Lovely hardwood floors can be found throughout the home. Vaulted ceilings give a bright open feel. One level living is possible with laundry and an oversized primary bedroom on entry level. Primary bedroom includes his and hers closets. Upstairs you will find two more good sized bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom.Granite countertops, solid wood cabinets,and stainless appliances can be found in the kitchen which extends to an open concept breakfast area, living room, and den/sunroom. An office or bonus room is located just off the foyer, as well as a formal dining room. Enjoy outside living on your large, personal side deck. and courtyard with sprinkler system. On the lower level you