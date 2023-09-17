Large two-story home in great location in the city of Salem with mountain views. Walk to the Dilly Dally store and the greenway! This home has hardwood floors throughout, replacement windows, newer metal roof and large bedrooms. This home needs a little TLC for someone who wants to gain some equity. The home also comes with an extra lot for plenty of parking and a home in the back yard that is perfect as a rental or for a family member. This home needs a little more than TLC but has a lot of potential. Roof on little house is 1 year old.