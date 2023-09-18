Open House Saturday, September 16th from 11 am -2 pm--4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2-Story Home in desirable Glenvar neighborhood. 2-car attached garage, 2 driveways, fenced backyard with level lot, Large screened in deck area to enjoy. New roof 2021, replacement windows, New upstairs heat pump 2021, lower level heat pump 2017. New garage doors 2020, Fresh paint 2023. Full walkout basement
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $369,950
