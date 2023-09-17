1st time available since 1964, walk to downtown Salem amenities & Roanoke College! This is your chance to own a truly legacy home in the heart of Salem! 9ft ceilings on entry level w/ possible BR space. Updates in progress include entry level BA w/ walk in shower & entry level laundry. Large, kitchen w/ maple cabinets and solid surface countertops. Multiple outdoor porches + large lot. Gorgeous staircase to 2nd level w/ multiple bathrooms, bedrooms + a lovely sunporch. Walk-up attic space was formally bedroom spaces; could be a great play zone, primary suite, work-at-home space or storage galore. Entry level ducted for AC (does not currently have AC unit). Winterized, gas and water currently off. Detached 2 garage formally had a upper level studio apartment. Home needs work offered as-is.