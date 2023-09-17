This is your chance to own a piece of Salem history with this beautifully updated home located in the prestigious Langhorne Place. This 4 bedroom home features new windows, new exterior doors, new plumbing, new electrical including rewiring in entire property, new HVAC system, remodeled baths including tile floors and fixtures, a new kitchen with granite counter tops, and lovingly restored original hardwood floors. This neighborhood is walking distance to downtown Salem's shops, restaurants and a neighborhood pool!