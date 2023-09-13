Pride of ownership shows as you walk in the front door, and was custom built by the owner-builder. The 9' ceilings with double crown moldings give class & volume to every room throughout. The living area flow puts everyone at ease for get togethers or relax in front of either two gas fireplaces: Great room with 16' ceilings or the Family room. Oversized kitchen with Amish-made cherry wood cabinetry. Interior walls, floors & ceilings are insulated. Massive master suite with gas fireplace, jetted soaking tub, stand up shower & newly added hardwood floors. Oversized laundry room with abundance of cabinets. Stamped walkway & patio, 6' privacy fence, invisible fencing added for fur pups, as well as down lighting around perimeter of the yard, & so beautiful at night. Minutes to downtown Salem