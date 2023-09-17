Charm and history abound in this magnificent circa 1900 home. This beloved home has high ceilings, large bedrooms, tall windows and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy the mountain views from the covered front porch, upstairs through the french doors onto the balcony or morning coffee on the back porch or patio. The full walkout basement is complimented by the limestone walls and bar and makes an excellent space for entertaining in your own private tavern. If you are looking for an investment property this would make an excellent Airbnb as it is located in a historical area only 20 minutes from Virginia Tech and Roanoke. A treasured home awaiting new memories.