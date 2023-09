Wonderful large secluded lot 5+ acres, very peaceful & quiet. Escape from the hustle & bustle of everyday life. This ranch home offers 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, plus office. Huge primary suite w/vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, Large primary bath w/jetted tub & separate shower. Deck off Primary Suite. Large kitchen, pantry off kitchen, sun room/dining area. Large finished basement. New Furnace & AC (2022). New water heater (2021). Garage is car buff dream-detached. Large carport-detached