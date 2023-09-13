Custom built home (2005). Super unique layout with tons of upper and lower level options. Massive finished space and storage abounds. Very open upper level offers open kitchen/living layout and master on the main. The sprawling downstairs includes a large living area, wet bar, additional bedroom/bathroom. Oversized attached garage. Backyard is an oasis of private space, flat and fenced with a fire pit, patio with built in grill, and multi-function detached utility building (with electricity). Would be an excellent detached man cave or storage center. Lower level was used as an in-law suite recently. The mountains views are spectacular and wildlife is your neighbor. New A/C May 2020, central vac (never used), wired for media.