Custom built 2 story on nearly flat lot in Ashley Plantation. Open floorplan with large kitchen opening into family room and Sunroom. Take in the golf community on the brick patios that are covered on the front and rear porches or the open air patio outside the finished basement. Primary suite, garage, and laundry all on the main floor in addition to another primary suite and more bedrooms on the second floor. Basement features full bathroom, rec room, storage, and additional finished room. Landscaped perfectly for balance of privacy and curb appeal. ***Owner will consider loan assumption of remaining loan with approximately 2.38% loan, ask agent for details***