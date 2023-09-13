Picture perfect home, 17+ acres of gorgeous Botetourt County property to enjoy at 400 Quail Ridge. The architecture and attention to detail in this home are apparent as soon as you walk-in.The kitchen has high-end Wolf appliances, sub-zero refrigerator and ice machine, double-oven,, thoughtful cabinet design with plenty of storage, pantry space, reverse osmosis system, granite counters, bread warmer, you name it this kitchen delivers. Screened room off the kitchen makesfor a wonderful place to enjoy your morning coffee or an afternoon of relaxation. Vaulted ceilings accent the family room with beautiful views of the pasture and paddocks behind the home. Large primary bedroom with en suite bath, access to additional private screened porch to enjoy your morning or evenings.
5 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautiful brick home with many updates. This home offers lots of character with original wood work, etc. Entry level offers a large living are…
COME TAKE A LOOK AT THIS STUNNING BRICK HOME IN HUNTING HILLS! THIS HOME BOASTS A BEAUTIFUL AND COZY SCREENED IN VERANDA WITH STONE FIREPLACE,…
Custom built patio style home in private, gated community, with maintenance free living. Lovely hardwood floors can be found throughout the ho…
Fantastic Brick Custom Ranch with In-ground Saltwater Pool. Master Bath has Jacuzzi Tub plus Shower and double sinks. Kitchen with Corian Coun…
Gorgeous luxury home in the heart of the Roanoke County. Minutes to Cave Spring area, situated on a private and peaceful 4 acre lot. Master an…