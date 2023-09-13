Picture perfect home, 7+ acres of gorgeous Botetourt County property to enjoy at 400 Quail Ridge. The architecture and attention to detail in this home are apparent as soon as you walk-in. The kitchen has high-end Wolf appliances, sub-zero refrigerator and ice machine, double-oven,, thoughtful cabinet design with plenty of storage, pantry space, reverse osmosis system, granite counters, bread warmer, you name it this kitchendelivers. Screened room off the kitchen makes for a wonderful place to enjoy your morning coffee or an afternoon of relaxation. Vaulted ceilings accent the family room with beautiful views of the pasture and paddocks behind the home. Large primary bedroom with en suite bath, access to additional private screened porch to enjoy your morning or evenings.
5 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $899,950
