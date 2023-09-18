Amazing 2 story home in Cave Spring School district! 5 Bedrooms: Enjoy ample space for your family, guests, or even a home office. Kitchen is thoughtfully designed for comfort and functionality with granite countertops, perfect for meal preparation and entertaining.Open Concept Living: The open floor plan connects the kitchen, dining area, and living room, creating a welcoming space for gatherings and relaxation.Cozy Fireplace: Gather around the fireplace on chilly evenings and create lasting memories with loved ones.Spacious Screened porch and a large yard. Perfect for barbecues, gardening, or simply enjoying the fresh air. The finished basement offers additional living space, ideal for a recreation room, gym, or home theater. Situated in the sought-after Cave Spring school dist.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $485,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gorgeous luxury home in the heart of the Roanoke County. Minutes to Cave Spring area, situated on a private and peaceful 4 acre lot. Master an…
Charm and history abound in this magnificent circa 1900 home. This beloved home has high ceilings, large bedrooms, tall windows and hardwood f…
Experience the charm of this meticulously renovated home nestled on slightly over 2 acres. Boasting 4 bedrooms, 2 recently updated full bathro…
Charm and history abound in this magnificent circa 1900 home. This beloved home has high ceilings, large bedrooms, tall windows and hardwood f…
Picture perfect home, 7+ acres of gorgeous Botetourt County property to enjoy at 400 Quail Ridge. The architecture and attention to detail in …