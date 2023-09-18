Motivated sellers! USDA assumable loan for 182k @ 3.375% for qualified buyers. $2600 flooring allowance. Don't miss this Mid-Century classic with great space and character! This all brick family home has room for everyone. The entry level has a foyer, spacious living room w/ gas fireplace, formal dining room, MBR w/ ensuite bath, a second BR, full bath and a flex room that could be an office or third bedroom. The kitchen has hickory cabinets and granite countertops, newer appliances (fridge 2023); including a gas stove with a double oven.The beautiful millwork and original bathrooms are intact. Upstairs you have room for 2 or more bedrooms. The plumbing/hookups for a kitchenette are in a place for a possible in-law suite. The full basement could be finished giving this house 4000+ sq ft.