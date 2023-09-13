This lovely brick custom built home is located the the prestigious neighborhood of ''The Hill'' and is highly sought after. The front living and dining rooms feature a soaring open foyer. This home has 9' ceilings and crown molding details that are sure to please! The kitchen features cherry cab's, w/ granite counters and is adjacent to the great room which is open to the 2nd flr. bridge. Natural light fills the room. The home features an entry level owner's suite w/ WIC & luxurious bath. Upper 2 bdrms have a jack&jill bath. A 3rd bdrm. w/ hall bath on the upper level with a large flex room.. Mudroom/laundry at the garage entry. Walk-out expansive lower level has stor., wet bar/media area, office/den/game rr. & 5th bdrm. This is a must see home!!