This property is full of panoramic views from Roanoke to the Peaks of Otter to Lynchburg and could be a great homeplace as well as a venue or small business location. The Antebellum mansion needs TLC, while it is a solid structure and has the beautiful mountain views. Sitting on a proposed 18 acres that is fantastic for gardens, family and social events or ones next business adventure. With great frontage on 460 the possibilities are endless.