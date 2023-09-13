Everything you have been looking for. Luxury living in Roanoke County, minutes from the heart of Cave Spring. This home has over 6000 square feet of finished space, with en suites on every level - perfect for multi-generational living. Soaring ceilings and amazing architecture at every turn, you will enjoy light and beauty in every room of the home. With multiple decks and balconies to enjoy your private 4 acre lawn, serenity is available close in to Roanoke. Hardwood floors through out the entry and upper levels, and lower level is beautifully finished with floor to ceiling windows and exits to a large patio. With 6 bedrooms plus a bonus room and 5 1/2 baths, you will have plenty of space for family and entertaining. Come see this brick beauty today!
6 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $1,495,000
