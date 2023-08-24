Since being elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, I have taken the time to substitute teach in several schools across my district in Southwest Virginia. This has been one of the most transformative experiences as an elected official because it has allowed me to see first-hand how our schools work. Subbing has also played an important role in how I approach my service on the House Committee on Education and the House Committee on Appropriations.

Virginia is entering the final stretch of budget negotiations. Over the next few weeks, budget conferees will hammer out a deal for a bill that signifies who and what our Commonwealth values.

In recent weeks the nonpartisan and highly respected Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, also known as JLARC has recommended a total of $3.6 billion in funding to address funding shortfalls for our schools. I believe we need more investments in our public schools because so many of our students are learning in schools with poor infrastructure and Virginia’s teacher pay continues to be below the national average. We have a unique opportunity to address both of these issues and improve Virginia’s public education for everyone

The Senate’s budget proposed a historic $1 billion for public schools. Put simply, the Senate budget goes further in supporting our kids. That money will fund much-needed raises and bonuses for our educators. The Senate plan will also lift the cap on state funding for support staff positions that lawmakers established during the Great Recession. JLARC specifically recommended lawmakers lift the cap on state funding for support positions. These investments in our children will better prepare them for their future success.

These investments do more to help working families in Virginia, including right here in Southwest Virginia. If the full funding for public schools that the Senate proposed is part of the final budget deal, the City of Roanoke would receive an additional $8.5 million in state funding, 67 additional support staff, and eight additional English Language Learner instructors. That would be a significant investment in our region, especially in the long-term growth of our Star City.

I’m thankful that recent reporting indicates that the worst of the tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy are no longer part of budget negotiations. Especially now that lawmakers have a well-studied, thorough blueprint from JLARC that lays out how to best fund our public schools. We need to use all available resources to make headway to reaching that $3.6 billion goal, which is something I am committed to now and in the 2024 legislative session. That is why defeating proposals like cutting the corporate income tax rate is a win for all of us.

This proposal would not only line the pockets for ultra wealthy corporations and allow corporations to pay a lower tax rate than 86% of Virginia tax filers, but it would balloon in cost from $362 million in the current biennial budget to over $682 million in the next biennial budget. Cutting resources to make corporations wealthier instead of funding our schools is something voters clearly oppose, as seen in polls this year, and would set us even further back from making the critical investments we need to make in our public schools.

I hope all of my colleagues are able to draw on their own direct experiences with our public schools to see the answer is clear: it’s time to prioritize our kids over corporations.