My most memorable impressions of our country’s history are haunting images of black and white grainy film of dozens of young American soldiers closely huddled together in many amphibious vessels.

They were sitting and anxiously holding onto their rifles. This is the early morning of D-Day, June 6, 1944, during World War II. The soldiers are moments away from storming the German heavily fortified Normandy beaches.

Total chaos of deafening sounds, acrid smells, bellows of black smoke and sights of combat in war surrounded the young American soldiers. Many of the young soldiers had fear on their faces and would see the bodies of their already just fallen comrades floating in the water.

They waded through three feet of water before hitting the beaches ahead of them as they were being sprayed with machine gun fire and bombarded by German artillery gunners as they tried to charge through barbed wire and land mines. Bodies of the dead and wounded soldiers were strewn all over the beach in the total chaos.

Thousands of brave American and Allied soldiers did not make it beyond the beaches of Normandy.

I often ask myself: “Why did those soldiers do it? Why did they sacrifice their lives? Would I at the age of 19 have been brave enough to storm the beach?”

Indeed, on this Memorial Day weekend, these are the questions we should all be asking and somberly contemplating answers to.

Even today, all our men and women in uniform continue to go into harm’s way knowing that they may ultimately lose their life to defend the country, as recently as in Afghanistan for example.

After the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor, some of the most horrific fighting took place on the island of Iwo Jima in the Pacific Theater during World War II. A total of 28,686 U.S. personnel were involved in the invasion of Iwo Jima; of these 6,821 were killed, 19,217 were wounded, and 2,648 had combat fatigue — what we call today post traumatic stress disorder.

Casualty numbers in all wars might give us an idea of the victories and losses, but the numbers can never really give us a true or accurate reflection of the human cost, the individual sacrifices, and the countless acts of unimaginable bravery.

Maybe this is why the Marines’ flag-raising photo at Iwo Jima has a powerful lasting impact on American history. That photo may be closest to representing what ideals American troops have died for in war, especially in defense of the nation and her noble citizens.

How should you and I commemorate and celebrate our men and women in uniform this Memorial Day weekend? We should say “thank you” to the dwindling numbers of World War II veterans because that is perhaps the closest the world came to the death of democracy and the world being overrun by Hitler and other evil fascist forces.

How would the world look today dominated by Hitler’s Germany, the Imperial Japanese Empire, or the former Soviet Union?

Place a flower on the graves of the WWII veterans. Thank the old few but still living World War II veterans.

Think kindly of and acknowledge the Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. Although as a nation some of the wars our soldiers fight in hindsight may later be found to have been unjust, we should never turn our backs on the same people who make our peace and prosperity possible.

After all, our soldiers fight only in wars in which our civilian presidents order them to fight. Always remember that no nation or individual is ever perfect.

After the Japanese bombing at Pearl Harbor and the tragedy of 9/11, our volunteer men and women in uniform did not retreat. They bravely went on to defend us, our country and our freedoms.

For American citizens who have lived in a very peaceful, free, democratic and prosperous society for countless generations since the 1776 Revolutionary War against the British, it is very easy to get bored, take our lives for granted and be lured into thinking the grass is greener on the other side. Sometimes we express utter contempt for some of the actions our nation’s militaries have taken in its long history.

This Memorial Day weekend, let’s enjoy the vacation, backyard grills of hot dogs, the picnics, the sales and the camping. But let’s remember that we owe these freedoms and prosperity to our veterans who died in foreign wars, some buried on foreign soils, many living with PTSD wounds, and all the men and women in uniform at home, in Germany, South Korea and elsewhere in the world.