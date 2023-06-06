Environmentalists are frustrated that President Joe Biden agreed to greenlight the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline, or MVP, as part of the bipartisan deal that resolved the debt ceiling standoff. But by the time the deal was announced, a new decision authored by Justice Samuel Alito had already made it far harder for environmentalists to raise concerns about projects like the MVP.

In light of that legal development, it might have been an understandable concession for Biden to offer. After all, it was one that had been partially lost in litigation just a week earlier.

On May 25, the Supreme Court dropped a bombshell with its majority opinion in Sackett v. EPA, a Clean Water Act case considering whether wetlands 300 feet from Priest Lake, Idaho, should be considered “adjacent” to the lake and thus protected as part of the “waters of the United States.”

In tackling this question, the court was not writing on a blank slate. Congress, in 1977, had explicitly directed that at least some “wetlands adjacent thereto” should be preserved to restore the “physical, chemical, and biological integrity of the nation’s waters.”

And eight straight U.S. presidents — from Carter through Biden and even including former President Trump — had agreed that wetlands that do not physically abut a navigable water — those separated from a lake by a berm or road, for example — could still qualify as “adjacent” and be covered under federal law.

This consensus between Congress and the Executive was no surprise. As a brief filed by the American Fisheries Society and other scientific organizations explained, wetlands play an essential role in filtering pollutants to improve our water quality. They also act like sponges, absorbing water to limit flooding after storms and recharging aquifers during times of drought.

Yet shockingly, Justice Alito’s opinion on behalf of a five-justice majority rejected even the narrowest definition of “wetlands adjacent thereto” that the other two co-equal branches of government had never disputed in 45 years of Clean Water Act enforcement.

In the Supreme Court’s view, wetlands are now only “adjacent” if they maintain “a continuous surface connection” to a navigable waterway “so that they are ‘indistinguishable’ from those waters.” This represents a dramatic and unprecedented retreat from protections afforded by the Clean Water Act for half a century. Sackett is therefore a massively important Clean Water Act case.

But it is much more than that. This is because the court’s anti-regulatory rollback will ripple out to affect other holistic environmental laws, like the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act and the National Historic Preservation Act. Reviews under those statutes are often only triggered by a jurisdictional determination on “adjacent” wetlands under the Clean Water Act.

Bad projects can be nipped in the bud if regulators find unacceptably harmful impacts to federally protected resources. Both those impacts might never be evaluated if a developer does not need a Clean Water Act permit to begin with.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a proposed methane-gas project that represents a troubling expansion of fossil-fuel infrastructure at a time when we need to speed the transition to zero-carbon energy alternatives. The MVP has also drawn objections because it would extend roughly 300 miles through Appalachia and cross hundreds of wetlands and streams along the way.

But if those wetlands lose Clean Water Act safeguards after Sackett — and it seems that many of them will — then there would be fewer opportunities to raise environmental, climate-related, and other public-interest concerns under other federal laws.

Perhaps President Biden, in acceding to Speaker McCarthy’s request to guarantee approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, surmised that he was giving away something that the Sackett decision had already taken.