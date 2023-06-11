To those wondering “why do I see so many people struggling in Roanoke,” we hear you.

To our unsheltered friends who are struggling, we love you.

To everyone who cares about one of our community’s greatest challenges, let’s solve it together.

The numbers are out. The Blue Ridge Interagency Council on Homelessness recently published the annual Point In Time count.

This report documents what many Roanokers have noticed: homelessness is up. It shows a 54.6% increase in regional homelessness over last year.

Within that, the number of individuals residing unsheltered outdoors remained steady from 2022 to 2023 after a sharp rise from 2021.

Here at the Rescue Mission, we have also seen the increase. We host an average of 230 to 240 individuals and families each evening and recently had one night with 275 guests.

Why is this happening?

Ask “what caused you to lose your home?” and every person or family will have a uniquely heartbreaking story. Still, regional trends can be attributed to several factors.

Respondents in the PIT count pointed to the pandemic, lack of affordable housing, substance use disorders, relationship conflict and mental health struggles. Some cite financial or relationship conflict. What we know at the Mission is that it is most important to help find a path forward toward stability.

What is the Rescue Mission doing?

This year, the Mission celebrates 75 years of helping people in Jesus’ name. We offer a wide range of services designed to stabilize lives and find steps toward sustainable success. We innovate, learn and grow to meet the changing needs of those experiencing homelessness, addiction and poverty.

The Mission’s open dining room offers three meals a day, seven days a week, no questions asked. Our two emergency shelters and the G. Wayne Fralin Free Clinic are places where guests can find refuge and safety.

The Way Forward is our unique, yearlong residential recovery program for women and men addressing substance use disorders.

Job skills training and case managers assist guests trying to find their feet again. At our Manna Food Pantry, families already in housing find help with groceries to avoid the tough choice between making rent or buying food.

All of these Mission services are available at no charge thanks to your generous support.

In addition to these core services, our Medical Street Outreach program launched in 2022 to provide lifesaving medical care to unsheltered people wherever they are — residing under bridges, in the woods or in abandoned homes.

A proven model internationally, medical outreach is one of the best ways to connect with someone who has lost faith in society.

We have lowered barriers to ensure access to Mission services for anyone.

We collaborate with other providers across our region to open doors for resources and sharing. This is the best way to demonstrate love in action.

How can you get involved?

This summer, the Mission will host several Town Halls to discuss the state of homelessness in our region, solutions going forward, and how you can make an impact. I encourage your attendance, input and participation. And of course, your gifts of volunteer time, items and financial support make this work possible at the Rescue Mission.

If you see someone residing outdoors or asking for change downtown, we encourage you to tell them about services at the Mission.

For someone going through the worst moment of their life, a hot delicious meal, heartfelt conversation, or connection to compassionate medical care is an opportunity for new beginnings.

Dustin, a recent graduate of our recovery program, is a great example. At 42, he experienced a full year of sobriety for the first time in 30 years. He had become a man who, in his own words, “no one wanted to be around.”

Today, Dustin shares: “I am no longer in the throes of active addiction. The Way Forward program has given me hope and a strong sense of purpose and has helped me come to the realization that life can be good.”

Many people experiencing homelessness in Roanoke may feel as Dustin did. We encourage our community to rally around these individuals, rather than relegate them to an assumption of failure and sadness.

Every hopeful story at the Mission begins with a “worst moment.” Compassion, community collaboration, and a commitment to lend a hand up (not out) are what is needed to bring people to health, hope and healing.

While homelessness is a national crisis, action on the local level is where change happens. Thank you for joining us in this lifesaving work.