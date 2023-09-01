As Labor Day approaches and we look to celebrate the American workforce and its contributions to society, we must also turn our attention to an issue that starkly contrasts the spirit of the holiday: human trafficking.

While many of us enjoy a long weekend with loved ones, countless individuals remain ensnared in a web of darkness, their voices unheard and their freedoms stolen.

Soon, the Interstate 81 corridor and Southwest Virginia’s other roadways will be busy with traffic, and our state troopers will be hard at work patrolling to keep the highways safe. But reckless drivers and careless partygoers won’t be the only violators your state troopers will be on the lookout for.

We will also be working to identify and stop human trafficking — and we need your help.

Human trafficking is a unique crime and is often hard to identify, investigate, and prosecute.

There are a host of barriers to overcome in spotting a potentially dangerous situation.

Trafficking can occur in conjunction with other crimes, which may mask the activity.

It does not discriminate and affects all ages, races, and socioeconomic classes. Sometimes victims of human trafficking may be unwilling, unable or even afraid to cooperate with first responders, law enforcement, and victim advocates.

Language and cultural barriers can hinder even voluntary communication with trafficking victims.

The terrifying truth is that traffickers are patient and methodical. They are good at their job of targeting a person and breaking them down. We need the help of all Virginians to stay alert and report suspicious activities.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reports that 583 tips were received from Virginia in 2021, 199 of which were from victims or survivors of trafficking. These tips resulted in the identification of 140 cases including 179 victims.

The good news is that the Virginia State Police is good at its job too and works tirelessly with the Office of the Virginia Attorney General and other state agencies to fight trafficking in the Commonwealth.

Since 2022, Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice Services has trained 72 professionals across multiple state agencies on how to identify, deter, and, ultimately, end the illegal trafficking of children and adults.

Collaborative efforts like this were imperative to the development of Virginia’s first coordinated program specifically designed to give a voice to victims.

Leaders like State Trafficking Response Coordinator, Angella Alvernaz, worked alongside the Virginia State Police to fill an important gap in serving Virginians and being prepared to spot, and stop, trafficking.

As we work together to stop trafficking and bring perpetrators to justice, here are several tips that can help all Virginians identify a potentially dangerous situation:

Do you notice a person looking disoriented, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?

Is the person fearful, timid, or submissive?

Does the person show signs of having been denied basic care?

Is the person with someone to whom he or she defers, or do they appear to be coached on what to say?

Labor Day, intended to honor the strength and determination of the labor movement, serves as a poignant reminder that freedom and dignity should be the birthright of every individual. However, victims of trafficking are robbed of their autonomy, forced into a life of unspeakable suffering, and subjected to physical, emotional, and psychological abuse.

Working together with community members to end this criminal activity is of utmost importance and we urge others to join us in the fight against human trafficking, this holiday weekend and beyond.

Just like we need the support of motorists to make our highways safer during this season, we also need Virginians to be attentive to the realities of human trafficking and its victims.

If you or a loved one sees suspicious activity you believe is related to human trafficking or are a victim of trafficking, please reach out. Report to the Virginia State Police Human Trafficking Unit or Submit a tip online. You can also text VSP to 847411.