Last month Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline joined the Republican majority in Congress to pass the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

Taking every opportunity to fight culture wars, Cline and other Republicans approved amendments banning reimbursements to soldiers who need to travel out-of-state for abortions if they are stationed in states that outlaw the procedure; banning payments for soldiers to undergo transgender surgery or hormone replacement therapy; and gutting programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the military.

The House version of the NDAA stands no chance in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

But several amendments, because they failed, flew under the radar. I want to call attention to three in particular:

An amendment by Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene to cut $300 million in funding to Ukraine.

An amendment by Republican Andy Ogles to cut off lend-lease authority to Ukraine.

An amendment by Republican Matt Gaetz to prohibit security assistance to Ukraine.

On all three amendments, Ben Cline voted YES.

That is, Cline voted to cut off all U.S. military aid to Ukraine in its fight against brutal and murderous Russian aggression.

Despite the Russian regime’s illegal invasion of a sovereign country, its criminal attacks killing thousands of civilian men, women and children, and its deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, Cline and the one-third of Republicans who voted this way did exactly what Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wanted.

Surely even Cline knows that without vital U.S. military assistance, the Ukrainians could not continue to resist and ultimately defeat the Russian onslaught.

Besides Republican Bob Good, Cline was the only Virginian in the House to support this effort to betray Ukraine and enable Russia to crush a free, independent and democratic country.

This isn’t the first time Cline has voted in agreement with Putin. Last year he was one of only 18 House members to vote against expressing support for Finland and Sweden to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What makes this all the more disgraceful is that Cline bragged in an email to supporters last year that he was one of “several” House members being sanctioned by Russia.

In a plea for donations to his reelection campaign, he claimed he was targeted “because of my unwavering support for our ally Ukraine.”

(What Cline didn’t mention is that the “several” sanctioned House members were in fact 398 — ranging from Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene. Even then-Rep. Madison Cawthorn — who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and the Ukrainian government “incredibly evil” — was on the sanctions list.)

Cline added: “Today, I ask you to stand with me and send Russia a message — that sanctioning me or any other U.S. Representative will only be rewarded by the citizens of the Commonwealth and the United States! Regardless of how much you give, $1, $5, $10, $25, or more, it will be a signal to Russia that those of us who represent the citizens of the United States will NOT BE BULLIED!”

Times have changed. Cline now sides with the increasingly isolationist far-right element of his party — an element that includes outright apologists for Putin like Tucker Carlson. Anyone who contributed to Cline based on that message has a right to feel betrayed.

Now that Cline is voting precisely the way that Putin wants him to vote, I doubt he’ll end up on any more Russian sanctions lists. Rather, he probably would be a most welcome guest at the Kremlin.