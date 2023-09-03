I note with alarm the Opinion printed in your Aug. 23 edition, “America needs a national strategy for military recruiting,” by Thomas W. Spoehr.

Spoehr is a retired lieutenant general and director of the Center for National Defense at The Heritage Foundation. His article contends that lawmakers should insist that the president “develop and deliver a comprehensive strategy” to boost recruiting for the military.

The key sentence in the article suggests that long-term trends all point in the wrong direction, including the fact that “veterans who play a large role in influencing young people to volunteer are steadily decreasing in number.”

I am a Vietnam veteran, and also a grandfather to three grandsons. I have been diagnosed, by the VA, with “severe PTSD” which I insist be defined as Post-Traumatic Stress Damage.

I would never influence a young person to volunteer. I will suggest that a major factor in the steadily decreasing number of veterans is due to the modern American way of waging war, and its physical and moral effects upon today’s veterans.

Over the past half-century, America’s military has offered its lower-ranking young people benefits which include income at the poverty level, and the toxic environments of agent orange and other similar chemicals, depleted uranium, and toxic burn pits. When these toxins are revealed, the military and the VA have fought doggedly to disclaim science while they refuse to allow needed benefits.

PTSD is often a result of the veteran’s struggle to get psychological help, and now the mental health community is recognizing moral injury (or damage) from war as a legitimate and common result of combat experiences in today’s military.

In far too many cases, the veteran gives up the struggle and chooses suicide as the best available option. Young people are not blind, and too many are both scarred and scared by the experiences of veterans in their own families or neighborhoods.

Since World War II, our military establishment has failed to win significant conflicts in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, while scoring annual increases in their defense budgets to the point where the proposed budget for 2024 is close to a trillion dollars!

Meanwhile, the American military cannot have those massive budgets successfully audited, and the generals and admirals routinely retire to take high-paying leadership positions at the corporations that build the weapons and equipment for war.

I respectfully suggest that the good general suffers from an overdose of Pentagon perspectives, a condition resembling hypnosis that focuses the career officer’s attention upon blind loyalty to the dictates of his Pentagon leaders, characterized by blindness to any and all morality or concerns for the welfare of his lower-ranking troops or innocent civilians caught in the field of battle.

The solution to attracting more young Americans to military service does not need to come from any political party or administration. It needs to come from a complete, thorough, and long overdue house cleaning at the Pentagon.

Simple ethics and morality need to be reintroduced, retiring officers need to be banned from jobs at defense contractors, and veterans need to play a much larger role in influencing real changes in policy and procedures at both the Pentagon and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Young Americans will naturally be attracted to military service only when it offers them an opportunity to serve respectfully and without the fear of lifelong health effects from the American way of waging war.

It is past time for the military to stop using chemical and biological weapons, and to de-emphasize the creation of nuclear weapons.

Today’s young people are aware of the dangers of modern military service, and they will only be attracted when those dangers are addressed and eradicated.