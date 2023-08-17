Once upon a time, all young people in a village believed the old people were slow in thinking and walking, not smart enough, and old people enforced old restrictive rules.

They didn’t have modern quick sharp problem-solving skills, they didn’t know the cool hip language, and the worst old people had ugly grey hair, just looked bad and embarrassing.

The young people decided to kill all their old grandparents.

However, one boy loved his grandfather so much he decided to hide him away in the trunk of a large hollow baobab tree. The young people were thrilled for a while because now they had total freedom to do whatever they pleased without old people and their old stifling conservative rules getting in the way.

One day there was utter pandemonium, screaming, and panic in the village. While they were sleeping during the night, a snake had somehow coiled itself around a girl’s neck. The terrified girl was still alive gasping for help as the young people tried to kill the snake.

They could not use a spear, a knife, a club, a machete, a gun or any weapon to kill the snake for fear if they missed, they would also kill the girl as the fierce snake kept any rescuers at bay.

The young people were confounded as they could not find a solution quickly to avert certain death of their peer. When the boy told the young people he had secretly hidden his grandfather, they urgently told the boy to run and fetch him.

The grandfather yelled for everyone to quit screaming and stay calm. Otherwise, they would spook the snake. The grandfather got a string and tied a mouse to one end. He carefully and slowly dragged the string and the jumping mouse passed just a few inches beyond the reach of the snake.

The snake slowly uncoiled from the terrified girl’s neck as the snake harmlessly followed the mouse away into the bush. The girl and everyone were safe. The young boy was the village hero who went on to marry the girl whose life he had saved.

The young people never wanted to kill old people again because they appreciated that old people had wisdom.

Republicans, some Democrats, political pundits and critics cannot stop saying that at 80 years old, President Joe Biden is too old to serve as President for the second term.

We all want a young president who can jog in the White House corridors and to the waiting helicopter on the White House lawn.

We want someone who looks young, hip, can use AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ChatGPT4, and would look cool when the younger national leaders of other countries meet during international leaders’ conferences like the recent NATO meeting.

We do not want to be embarrassed too many times like when President Biden tripped and fell recently for a good reason at a public event.

I tripped and fell once when I was in my late 50s for a good reason. When one trips on an object, whether you are 2, 14, 20, 41, 60 or 84 years old, often one falls due to laws of gravity. But we do not make a big deal of tripping and falling. We understand them to be accidents.

Our country is facing serious political polarization epitomized in the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capital, economic crisis of inflation, international tensions with China, the war in Ukraine, and other serious inflection point social uncertainty bedeviling America.

These problems are a snake which has coiled itself around America’s neck. If we shoot at the snake and miss after the 2024 Presidential elections, Americans may die or be mortally wounded. President Biden is the hidden away old man who has wisely used his policies as a string which he has tied at the foot of the mouse to lure and to carefully draw the snake away and therefore solve some of our serious problems.

The political climate in the country has been so polarized and divisive for the last seven years. COVID-19 killed over a million Americans largely because the pandemic was grossly mishandled.

The country seems to be recovering from the serious inflation and the infrastructure bill is now being implemented improving the decayed national infrastructure.

The country can use some political stability at the helm as we catch our breath from fallout which include congested criminal courts from some of the continuing chaos of the last seven years. I don’t know about you. But I feel more comfortable and the nation should feel lucky that someone with wisdom and stability can still lead the country from 2024 to 2028.

Ageism is to deny someone certain responsibilities and a job just because they are old. President Biden’s interviews and especially his recent passionate speech at the closing of the NATO conference in Finland shows that he still has the clarity and passion for the job of being president of the United States.

Unless between now and November 2024 he shows an obvious decline in his faculties, I do not see the reason why he should not have a second term. His wisdom is probably his strongest asset for the nation.