Although I’d listened to him most of my life, I never thought that David Brinkley might quietly be a conservative journalist until one awkward moment during the 1996 presidential election when he was caught on camera deriding former President Bill Clinton following his recently successful reelection campaign.

Uncharacteristically, Brinkley called then-President Clinton a “bore” and said that his victory speech was “… one of the worst things I’ve ever heard.”

The political world was shocked and as it turned out, so was Brinkley. Apparently, he didn’t realize that the cameras were still rolling.

His timing couldn’t have been worse. Just a few days later, in what was supposed to be a capstone tribute, Brinkley was already scheduled to interview President Clinton who had generously agreed to pay his respects live on-air to Brinkley as he finally stepped away from his long and storied career in journalism.

Many would have canceled, but to his credit and to the credit of the former president, neither chose to do so. Instead, Brinkley began with an apology.

“I’m reminded of something I wrote years ago,” Brinkley said. “It may be impossible to be objective, I said, but we must always be fair [and] … what I said at the end of our election night coverage was both impolite and unfair, and I’m sorry. I regret it.”

Clinton’s response was magnanimous and surprisingly elegant.

“I always believe you have to judge people on their whole work, and if you get judged based on your whole work, you come out way ahead.”

This morning, as I walked into the office with a cup of coffee, I paused in front of the television for a moment when I recognized another familiar face.

It was just a brief interview with George Will, a powerful and definitively conservative mind from an earlier generation, but as I listened to him speak it dawned on me just how much actual conservatives had lost in the past few years.

In light of the new litmus test that revolves around the whims of just one man, thoughtful conservatives like George Will have largely been relegated to obscurity. In fact, I would wager that most current Republicans today probably couldn’t pick him out of a line-up, a sad commentary on our own collective understanding of what the word conservative might actually mean.

The party that once showed unwavering reverence for both the Constitution and the sacrifice of conservative veterans like John McCain now routinely undermines the former and uses the latter as a point of derision, continually dragging the armed forces into a perpetual culture war to score political points and derisively referring to current traditional conservative members like Dan Crenshaw, a man who lost an eye in combat, as “Eye-Patch McCain.”

For alt-right Republicans (who are not, by the way, conservative), Crenshaw’s crime is just that he tends to support traditional but now-taboo priorities like the promotion of democracy abroad or, more taboo still, an occasional bipartisan approach.

In a recent interview, Crenshaw expressed his own exasperation when he said, “If the first words out of their mouths are ‘RINO’ and ‘establishment’ and ‘globalist,’ rest assured they are not very thoughtful and they are probably about to lie to you.”

What then is a conservative?

One of the best definitions I found today offered that a conservative is just “a person favoring free enterprise, private ownership, and socially traditional ideas.”

Somehow, it seems that the truth might also pass for one of these “socially traditional ideas” and yet today, the truth is a concept generally lost on far too many in the alt-right, the vanguard of which recently launched an actual physical assault on the Constitution itself.

But aside from a thoughtful, considered approach, maybe the defining conservative quality most lost on the current crop of political flamethrowers might be just simple human dignity.

And that of course is the characteristic which, in his own stately, and now largely forgotten interview with President Clinton way back in 1996, David Brinkley brilliantly demonstrated to the nation, not through his successful career, but through his own personal failure and his commitment to make amends with an unmistakable public apology to the man he’d recently wronged.

Honestly, I still can’t say what Brinkley’s politics might have been, but his was a remarkable example of what a true conservative once aspired to be and what hopefully might one day aspire to be again.