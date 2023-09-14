If you live in Southwest Virginia, you are likely to be familiar with the history of opioids in the community. While this is not a new issue, the opioid epidemic in Southwest Virginia has become an intensifying crisis in Roanoke. Last year, Roanoke was ranked second nationwide for non-fatal opioid overdoses. In 2020, statewide opioid deaths increased 17% from the previous year. Addressing substance use in the community requires an adaptable approach that includes efforts across the spectrum of opioid use.

On one end of the spectrum, primary efforts aim to reduce opioid exposure. It is important that community members, health professionals, law enforcement and legislators ask why people engage in substance use in the first place. Opioids are often used to treat and manage pain. Many individuals who develop an opioid use disorder have or continue to experience immense trauma, or physical and emotional pain. So how do we reduce exposure?

First and foremost, it is vital that there are strong community partnerships that seek to enhance peer support, mental health care, accessible support for food and housing, and increased access to health services. Second, it is crucial to continue to increase education on the misuse of opioid prescriptions among healthcare providers and community members.

When evidence-based strategies on education and community support are utilized, both medical and nonmedical opioid use can be reduced.

Unfortunately, the reality is, despite primary prevention efforts, substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder, can happen to anyone. When discussing substance use, understanding that addiction is a medical condition is critical. Opioid use disorder is a chronic illness that demands dependency, impairs the brain, and leaves individuals at an increased risk of relapse. Additionally, opioid use disorder and the stigma associated with it can isolate individuals from their community and support systems. Last year, 122 people in Roanoke died from overdose, with 105 of those deaths attributed to opioids. It is crucial that we do not lose sight of the lives behind this statistic. These individuals are deserving of our resources, care, and consideration.

As we reflect on the lives lost to the opioid epidemic, it is imperative that in the Roanoke Valley, community partners continue to engage in efforts to reduce deaths and communicable diseases among individuals who use drugs. One predominant evidence based approach is known as harm reduction.

Harm reduction is a vital bridge, connecting people who use drugs to the community and offering essential emotional and physical support to ensure their safety and well-being.

Some of the essential core services provided by organizations in the community include naloxone distribution, overdose education, HIV, STI, and Hepatitis testing, wound care, syringe services and patient navigation/support. Organizations such as Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition (VHRC) and The Drop In Center are vital to this work in our community.

Providing safer supplies and support to vulnerable populations is essential to meet individuals where they are so they can survive long enough to reach recovery. As community members, awareness and education surrounding these efforts is equally important and helps to reduce misinformation and stigmatization. To help start these conversations, the following information may be helpful:

1. Harm reduction organizations distribute Naloxone and provide overdose education and awareness. Naloxone is a safe, non-habit forming, FDA approved opioid overdose reversal drug. Simply put, it saves lives.

2. The implementation of HIV, hepatitis and STI testing at harm reduction clinics has helped to detect communicable infections in hard-to-reach populations.

3. Syringe services are evidence-based. Research shows these programs help reduce transmission of HIV and hepatitis, improve the health of people who use drugs, and do not increase or enable drug use.

4. Harm reduction organizations are safe spaces that bridge vulnerable individuals back into the community for support and care.

Here in Roanoke, we are fortunate to have so many dedicated partners working together to decrease the impact of the opioid epidemic, yet it is evident there is still work to be done. To effectively reduce the risk and impact of opioid use, a comprehensive and sustainable approach is needed, engaging all aspects of substance use. Building up opioid education, mental health services, and community support as well as strengthening harm reduction organizations, and learning from individuals with lived experience all play crucial roles in making Roanoke healthier, safer, and better connected.