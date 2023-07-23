It’s becoming crazy, the amount of mass shootings in America nowadays. It’s not just school shootings every several months or so.

It’s family feuds, gang violence, disgruntled employees, white supremist involvement — you name it.

Our (mostly white, mostly young) men seem to view guns as the answer to their problems. “Guns as the answer” cause much human suffering and wasted lives.

In America we have to ask ourselves why here? How do we adequately address this?

Some blame this behavior on video games, which can portray violence using guns and are targeted to a young male audience. But video games are played in other countries too, such as Canada and in France. These countries don’t have an inordinate amount of fixation on our Second Amendment issues and the thinking that we all have to have a gun to feel safe.

If you did any research on America’s “Wild West” period (mostly directly referring to the time from the 1850s to about 1919), you would discover fewer conflicts were solved with guns than they are now.

Other countries are direct about not emphasizing guns as the answer. In London, England, 90% of police don’t carry guns and solve criminal confrontations without a pistol.

Japanese citizens are required to get a license if they want a gun, which includes a background check, health evaluation and shooting range test. They also have to take a test every three years in order to keep that gun.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2019 (pre-pandemic) Japan had nine gun-related deaths. Nine! In America in 2019, “The Trace” investigation on gun violence reported we had 39,000 shooting incidents, with 15,292 people fatally shot (not including suicides). Shouldn’t we be looking at other countries’ safety methods for a change?

One thing we could be doing right now is having hunter safety training classes in schools, for parents and children both. Many parents, including the mother implicated in the recent Newport News school shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old, leave a fully loaded, easily accessible handgun for a male child to grab and take to school. This needs to stop.

In one case in South Carolina, a 12-year-old, friendly and popular, found his dad’s loaded pistol, put it to his head and pulled the trigger. Children are curious, so lock up your (unloaded) guns. (For more on this, read the book “Children Under Fire.”)

Like it or not, school officials need to pay more attention to student behavior, to the isolated loner, starting as early as middle school. The isolated child should be encouraged to join student clubs. Every school should have a “friendship” common area or friendship bench to help the hapless loner, as well as mental health classes on how to cope with problems nonviolently. (Anyone Interested can learn more at https://friendshipbench.org.)

Lastly, while our country is admittedly spending a pittance on mental health facilities to help address dangerous behavior, the laws governing gun safety need to be both strengthened and outright changed.

Politicians bowing down to the NRA gun lobby and refusing to pass red flag laws are not doing the public any favors when it comes to keeping citizens safe.

Going even further than that, such as banning AR-15 assault weapons and banning multi-round magazines that kill so many at once, would certainly do much to prevent these weapons of human destruction from causing more human misery.

We need the political will in this country to make our streets, schools and offices much safer than they are now. A better future depends on it.