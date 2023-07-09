I have some words for Roanoke County parents who think teaching children everyone is welcome in their school is a bad thing. The whole point of public school is to expose students to people and ideas they might not encounter at home, so they will become well-rounded citizens of this country who can grow up to live and work peacefully with others, even when they don’t agree on everything.

Why does someone else’s sexuality or gender frighten some people so much anyway? Isn’t this pushback coming from the same crowd that didn’t bat an eye when a highly contagious and often-fatal disease tore through our country and killed a million Americans? Where is their sense of adventure and willingness to bravely face the unknown now?

Some of these folks will say the “lifestyle” of certain educators is against their religious beliefs, and so they shouldn’t be teaching children. My child could have been taught by people who kept kosher, others who prayed in the direction of Mecca, and Christians who refused to celebrate Christmas. None of those practices are part of our family’s beliefs, and yet we would never have felt threatened by them.

The problem with the religious argument is that this misguided faction is conflating their personal beliefs — which are a matter of faith — with science, which is based on facts and the careful study of them. If “they” get to teach about LGBTQ+ issues in the schools, they reason, “we” get to push our religious agendas. Some faiths teach that there are only two genders and only those of the opposite sex should marry each other, but science teaches that human beings encompass a broad spectrum of biology and behavior. These ideas may be in opposition, but equating belief with facts is comparing apples and oranges, and they don’t deserve the same consideration. And what about those parents who would rather their children learn that all people have worth and dignity? To those who think they see monsters around every corner, the other parents are just out of luck — they get to call all the shots.

Our society is pluralistic enough that we’ve decided religion should be taught in churches and homes, rather than in schools. It should be the same with those who would teach hate and misinformation. That way, only their own kids would be harmed.

Some worry that elementary school children are “too young” to learn about LGBTQ+ folk. But nobody is standing up in front of a class and “instructing” them about how to “become” gay, trans or non-binary. Children are taught about various kinds of families and individuals the way they are taught anything — according to their understanding. Kaitlin casually mentions her two mommies. The teacher asks if Jason’s dads want to bring in cookies next week. Andy comes to school one day as Annie, and who is she hurting? What bathroom she uses is a non-issue at a very young age, and if parents don’t want their daughters sharing restrooms with those who have gone through male puberty, then they should stop trying to dictate to other parents what medical care they choose for their children. Puberty blockers are safe, effective and reversible, and they allow children who take them to physically conform to the gender they present as. No one would ever know what parts they were born with, unless routine pants-checks are next on the agenda, which is unconscionable, not to mention illegal.

And by the way, if you believe simply looking at a rainbow flag or meeting a trans person or going to a drag show will somehow instantly influence your child, then you need to rethink the idea that gender and sexuality are fixed and immutable.

Those who insist that teachers are “indoctrinating” their children have no idea what they’re talking about. Maybe they can keep their children in a “gay is sinful/trans is bad” bubble for the first 18 years of their lives, but eventually, they’re going to smack headfirst into a big, beautiful world with all kinds of people in it and they will be at a severe disadvantage. In fact, these parents should be thanking teachers who promote inclusion. They are doing their job. They are educating your children.

And if you think that by persecuting gay and trans people you are somehow going to weed them out or shove them back into the closet, be aware that 21% of Generation Z and 10% of millennials identify as LGBTQ+, and they will remember how you’ve treated them.