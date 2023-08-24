Congress has a duty to fund the core functions of the federal government responsibly, providing for important programs that help take care of those who have taken care of us. At the top of the list are our veterans, our service members, and their families. Our nation’s heroes have sacrificed to give us the cherished freedoms that we have today, and we made a promise to ensure they have the support and resources they deserve.

House Republicans delivered on that promise recently by passing the Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act — a plan that honors our commitment to our Veterans and provides the necessary funds for military construction and family housing.

Here’s how.

The House-passed legislation increases funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs above the FY23 level enacted last year under Democrat majorities. It fully funds veterans’ health care and benefits, and all other VA programs, including the electronic health record modernization initiative and toxic exposure-related needs. It also ensures that those who have served our nation are appropriately honored in our cemeteries and battle monuments.

Americans know that by prioritizing funding for our service members and their families, we are supporting our national security. House Republicans are committed to doing just that. This bill provides roughly $17.5 billion for military construction and family housing projects — nearly $800 million above the president’s budget request.

Responding to the growing threats from the Asia-Pacific region, the House focuses this investment on U.S. military facilities and bases in the Pacific theater. The bill seeks $1.425 billion for infrastructure related to the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and $131 million for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

In addition, many service members and their families are away from their communities for extended periods throughout the year and deserve the best quality-of-life possible while they serve our country. This bill provides funding for nine barracks projects and seven child development center projects, as well as several other quality-of-life projects.

President Biden was misguided when he committed to shut down Guantanamo Bay shortly after swearing his oath of office to serve as commander-in-chief of the United States. He has since released Guantanamo Bay detainees, which puts our national security at risk. This is why the bill maintains two provisions that prohibit the closure or realignment of Guantanamo Bay. The base has served as a primary housing facility for the world’s most dangerous terrorists since 2002, and it must stay intact for the foreseeable future.

House Republicans are keeping our promises to our Nation’s Veterans, our troops, and their families with the passage of the FY24 Military Construction, Veterans, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act — funding that is so important to those who selflessly serve to defend our freedom and protect our homeland. It is critical that the Senate take similar action or take up the House-passed bill immediately.

Rest assured, I will continue to fight for our Nation’s heroes and make clear that they will always have the unwavering support of their Representative in the Sixth District of Virginia.