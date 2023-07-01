To the Roanoke County School Board members:

In the wake of the disturbing incident against a transgender student at Glenvar High School and the public comments made at the May 18 Roanoke County School Board meeting, the members of the Roanoke County Democratic Committee wish to express unequivocal support for the LGBTQIA+ community in the Roanoke Valley.

As civic leaders, we feel it is our duty to denounce exclusionary rhetoric, inform our elected officials of important public policy issues, and promote equality and belonging for all identities and communities.

We are particularly concerned that the members of the Roanoke County School Board seemed to support the harmful rhetoric espoused by four parents during the May 18 meeting by stating that we need to limit “propaganda” in schools and be concerned about “indoctrination.” It is conspiratorial and damaging to imply that displaying support for the LGBTQIA+ community is equivalent to brainwashing children. LGBTQIA+ pride is affirmation, not indoctrination.

There are a myriad of studies showing an increase in suicide, depression, addiction and other mental health struggles among LGBTQIA+ individuals and youth. This is why showing support for LGBTQIA+ students in schools is vital. Students spend much of their early developmental lives in school and need to feel safe and supported in order to thrive. The ability for teachers to acknowledge the LGBTQIA+ community is integral to providing this support.

When a transgender student suffering silently in a restroom is labeled a “pervert” by a student and their parent, and showing support for the LGBTQIA+ community is considered “predatory” or “grooming,” this makes a false conflation of sexual orientation and gender identity with pedophilia and sexual abuse. These are not the same, and never have been.

This is an untrue political tactic first used by Anita Bryant in 1977 under the guise of “protecting” children. Multiple peer-reviewed studies demonstrate this false connection has no basis in reality. While it is well documented that the majority of child sexual abuse occurs by men, there is no objective, valid and/or reliable research linking homosexuality — or any sexuality or identity — with increased child sexual abuse.

No one has the ability to change a child’s sexuality or gender identity because sexuality and gender identity are not ideologies or beliefs. One need only look at the traumatic failures of gay conversion therapy to understand that non-cis, non-hetero sexualities and gender identities are normal, healthy, and, most importantly, unable to be changed. The American Psychological Association instead suggests “acceptance and support, ... [including] social support, and identity exploration and development.” This is exactly what the teachers at Glen Cove were doing before being maligned and defamed. The teachers signaled to LGBTQIA+ students that it’s okay to be themselves in a society where they already struggle to belong.

We sincerely hope that the Roanoke County School Board will support, through words and actions, all students — including LGBTQIA+ students — who have been, and continue to be, bullied and marginalized in the Roanoke County school system. Additionally, in accordance with the Virginia Human Rights Act, we ask that they do not revise their policy 6.02 to prevent teacher acknowledgement of the LGBTQIA+ community, as this would create an environment that is not free from bias or prejudice.