If everybody owns it, nobody owns it. Therein lies the essence of “The Tragedy of the Commons,” famously articulated in the journal Science in 1968 by University of California professor Garrett Hardin.

Hardin’s paradigm has had enormous influence on environmental education and natural resources policy to this day. Yet, it is a seriously flawed view, whose solution engenders class conflict, racism and eugenics.

Hardin asserted that open grazing and hunting rights inevitably lead to exploitation of common property and extinction of species, i.e., if I don’t shoot the last rhino, that other poacher will. Therefore, privatization is the path to sustainability.

Unfortunately, there is indeed some valid logic to Hardin’s premise, relevant today in one major respect: many/most people are prone to taking better care of their private property than public property, e.g., where do you see the most graffiti and litter? As to why many people take better care of private than public property, the phenomenon baffles me economically, philosophically and spiritually. Perhaps it is a genetically hard-wired trait aimed at survival?

The power of self-interest has both positive and negative consequences. Managing private property via the profit motive fosters creative entrepreneurship and technological innovation. During Westward Expansion, when the bison herds plummeted from 14 million to only 150 in just two decades due to the arrival of railroads, rifles and white men, privatization of the lands saved the species.

Conversely, short-term planning horizons can exploit natural resources at unsustainable rates of depletion for immediate profits. When a dairy cow’s milk production begins to decline after 10 consecutive years of pregnancy, her days are numbered. Hence, the challenge of capitalism is the reality that acting out of our own individual self-interest (a good thing) can gravitate into our darker side of selfishness (a bad thing).

Hardin’s mindset regarding natural resources — first come, first served, don’t be last — underlies his xenophobic world view. In his advocacy of lifeboat ethics, Hardin argues that finite global resources pose a zero-sum game, therefore the strong should throw the weak overboard. Allowing immigration shrinks everyone’s slice of the finite national pie. Explicitly rejecting the United Nations’ “Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” Hardin boldly asserted that less economically productive humans should not be allowed to reproduce.

Privatization guarantees neither sustainability nor equity. Driven by profits, the fossil fuel industry has generated unprecedented income disparity, devastating wars, accelerating climate change, species extinction, agricultural uncertainty and massive dislocation of people, including environmental injustices on marginalized communities.

In his holistic and visionary encyclical “Laudato Si – On Care for Our Common Home,” Pope Francis challenges humanity to face reality:

“A true ecological debt exists, particularly between the global north and south, connected to commercial imbalances with effects on the environment, and the disproportionate use of natural resources by certain countries over long periods of time.

“We fail to see that some are mired in desperate and degrading poverty, with no way out, while others have not the faintest idea of what to do with their possessions, vainly showing off their supposed superiority and leaving behind so much waste which, if it were the case everywhere, would destroy the planet. In practice, we continue to tolerate that some consider themselves more human than others, as if they had been born with greater rights.”

Is there good news? Yes, on two fronts: privatization is not the absolute key to sustainability, nor is life a zero-sum game.

Directly rebutting Hardin’s analysis, scholar Matto Mildenberger, agricultural economist Dan Bromley, environmental ethicist Gary Comstock and Nobel Laureate economist Elinor Ostrom demonstrate that voluntary cooperation, regional culture, and international treaties can control access to natural resources just as effectively, or perhaps more effectively, than privatization. Private property carries a social mortgage obligating its use to serve the common good. Some commercial enterprises already realize that going green is a profitable strategy. Wall Street has designed a Sustainability Index to guide investors.

The real tragedy of the tragedy of the commons is its assumption that we gain wealth at others’ expense. History proves otherwise. Technological advancement and economic efficiency expand the available pool and distribution of natural resources.

For example: who is the richest person to have ever lived to date? Perhaps Marcus Licinius Crassus (115-53 BC). The cunning Roman emperor ruled much of the Mediterranean world, amassed enormous wealth by quickly purchasing property set on fire during Rome’s inferno, later re-selling it at inflated prices. His personal estate of 200 million sestertii equaled the entire annual budget of the Roman Republic at the time … 32 times as wealthy in comparable terms than Bill Gates’s $62 billion today.

Or, one might argue Genghis Kahn (1162-1227 AD) who conquered and ruled the largest contiguous empire in history. Ten percent of Asia’s population today are Kahn’s direct descendants.

Yet, neither Crassus nor Kahn ever wore Hokas, flew cross-country, filled a tooth cavity, took an aspirin or antibiotic, received heat or light from electricity, slept under an air conditioner, traveled on a smooth road in a quiet vehicle, saw a movie, listened to recorded music, read a book, made a phone call, or visited Starbucks. Today, billions of people enjoy higher quality lives than our “wealthiest” ancestors. Rejecting false paradigms and properly defining wealth, our challenge today is to eliminate greed. Then a rising tide lifts all boats.