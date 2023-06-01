Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Promises made. Promises broken. Time and time again, that has been the pattern for the developers of the ill-conceived, unfinished Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Now they’re making more promises. Thomas Karam, chairman and chief executive officer of Equitrans Midstream Corp., the lead partner in MVP, told financial analysts that the pipeline expects to have all the permits and federal authorizations it currently lacks by the end of this summer. “And while narrow, this would give us the opportunity to complete construction by late 2023,” he said.

But Karam said that proposed timeline is “contingent on no additional court intervention.” In a May 2 Roanoke Times article, “MVP sees narrow path to completing pipeline by year’s end,” reporter Laurence Hammack characterizes past court challenges by environmental groups as “the main reason why completion of the $6.6 billion project has been delayed for more than four years.”

Neither of those statements is exactly right, though. It’s the inability of MVP to secure permits that can withstand judicial scrutiny that has delayed the pipeline — the legal challenges are the inevitable outcome of MVP’s failure to meet environmental standards.

And there has been no “court intervention.” Judges don’t make policy or write laws. They just ensure those laws and policies are followed. MVP and the federal and state regulators trying to authorize this pipeline have not been willing or able to satisfy environmental protections Congress has put in place to safeguard our land, air, water and public health.

That inability or unwillingness to comply with the law is why the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has twice rejected the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s determination that the pipeline wouldn’t harm threatened or endangered species, and why the third attempt is also being challenged. It’s also why the court rejected the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management’s authorization for the pipeline to be built through the Jefferson National Forest.

The reason the court doubts West Virginia regulators’ unsupported assurance that MVP will follow its permit if it is allowed to resume construction through waterways is also MVP’s doing — West Virginia regulators cited MVP for dozens of water quality violations during construction so far, and the court hasn’t seen any evidence that MVP can or will do better.

The simple fact is that the pipeline keeps encountering delays because constructing a project of this magnitude through this landscape full of sensitive, valuable natural resources can’t be accomplished without sacrifices that the law will not and should not allow.

And that’s why the pipeline’s best chance for completion relies on the real intervention: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s unprincipled efforts to have Congress attempt to force agencies to reinstate invalid permits and circumvent judicial review. If MVP could be built legally, it wouldn’t need such extraordinary congressional interference.

Worst of all, this damaging, dangerous pipeline is unnecessary. Despite an unsupported assertion by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a recent letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, MVP will not enhance national security or contribute to energy reliability. Regional demand for natural gas has been stagnant, and the pipeline is not needed to help the United States supply natural gas to Europe.

The best promise MVP could make now — and the one it should try hardest to keep — is to abandon this unnecessary, dangerous and destructive project and do everything it can to rectify the harm it has already caused.