By this coming winter, the Roanoke region — and the rest of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States — should have the additional supply of reliable, affordable energy needed to meet existing demand and enable future growth.

The last remaining work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline will be completed later this year, allowing this critical energy infrastructure to start transporting up to 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

This is good news that should be celebrated, and certainly so here in the Roanoke Valley. When operational, the MVP will play a vital role in providing the natural gas that our region needs to continue reliable service and help draw new businesses, jobs and tax revenue, which will further strengthen our high quality of life.

In recent years, Roanoke Gas Co. has managed the addition of thousands of customers without a significant new source of natural gas supply. This has posed operational challenges during periods of high use and adverse weather, and it is why we have advocated so strongly for MVP since it was first announced nine years ago.

The project should have been completed in 2018. If it had been, local families and businesses would’ve saved significant money on their fuel bills. Counties along the route would already have collected millions of dollars in new tax revenue to support public services.

Instead, national activist groups and other opponents filed lawsuit after lawsuit primarily against the state and federal regulators, effectively delaying the MVP’s benefits and adding substantial cost.

Beyond the financial impact, local landowners have been inconvenienced for years as they wait for construction on their property to wrap up. Franklin County’s Summit View Business Park remains largely idle, with a tap on the incomplete MVP unable to provide the energy the county needs. National and state efforts to lower carbon emissions have been undercut, as the transition to cleaner natural gas for electricity generation has been impeded.

Opponents continue to dispute the need for the MVP or argue that MVP isn’t as close to being finished as it actually is. They are wrong.

MVP’s capacity remains fully subscribed, demonstrating the critical public need for natural gas today and for decades to come. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and courts have repeatedly recognized the project is in the public interest. So, too, have Republicans and Democrats in Congress, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and President Joe Biden.

More than 280 miles of pipe on the 303-mile MVP route are welded and placed. Each of the three compressor stations are ready for operation. Each interconnect has been finalized and prepared for service. The project has successfully crossed wetlands and rivers and streams, and regulators have repeatedly recognized the work has caused no long-term environmental impact.

The fact remains that Mountain Valley is the most studied, reviewed and scrutinized project of its kind — more so than any of the 300,000-plus miles of natural gas pipeline operating across the U.S. today. Those pipelines operate every day in regions that have karst topography, are prone to earthquakes and cross steep, rugged terrain. Nevertheless, the nation’s pipeline network, as federal agencies have acknowledged, is hands-down the safest and most efficient way to transport fuel.

At every turn, regulatory experts have arrived at the same conclusion: The MVP can be built and operated in a safe and responsible manner.

When it is completed, the MVP will be one of the nation’s first interstate natural gas transmission pipelines to fully offset its operational emissions.

For years now, the project team has worked tirelessly to protect sensitive resources along the route, employing hundreds of inspectors, adopting best practices and incorporating measures that go far beyond what most other linear infrastructure projects do. Opponents have refused to work collaboratively, choosing rather to mischaracterize or misrepresent the project and bombard state and federal agencies with inaccurate and misleading information that serves only their own narrow agenda rather than the public interest.

The project team and all of us at Roanoke Gas are committed to being good stewards of the environment and this place we call home. We live and work here. We hike the Appalachian Trail, fish in the Roanoke River and spend time at Smith Mountain Lake.

We intend to keep these resources beautiful. And we intend to provide energy and economic security in this region for future generations.