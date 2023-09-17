Whoa, Nellie. How far are we going to go, tossing the names and memories of our Nation’s Founding Fathers onto the ash heap of history, before some appropriate entity calls a time-out and asks, “Just a moment, let’s think about what we’re doing”?

Respectful but firm pushback against the well-intended campaign to try to erase the ugly parts of American history by pulling down statues and renaming buildings and places has to begin soon, or we’ll be left with an empty shell of a time period and a big zero in the minds of oncoming generations interested (we hope) in learning how their nation got to the state it’s in today. It isn’t pretty, but it’s our history, and we need to own up to all of it, learn from it, and not try to bury it.

That history, incidentally, did not begin in 1776, as important as that date in American history is, but in the 15th Century when what we call the New World began to be visited by explorers, traders and settlers from the Old World and the painful clash of cultures began.

The news that sent me to the keyboard came in the form of a U.S. Forest Service press release issued by its office in Nelsonville, Ohio, and dated Aug. 21. It announces that “the USDA Forest Service is proposing to change the name of the Wayne National Forest to the Buckeye National Forest. The effort comes in response to requests from American Indian Tribes and local community members.”

The Forest Service release explains that the national forest is currently named after Gen. Anthony Wayne “whose complicated legacy includes leading a violent campaign against the Indigenous people of Ohio that resulted in their removal from their homelands. The current name is offensive because of this history of violence.”

“Complicated legacy”? Yikes. Of course, his legacy is “complicated,” and so are those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and many other founders. When the Revolutionary War broke out in 1775, Wayne raised a militia unit to help secure American independence, fighting under the command of George Washington from Quebec to Philadelphia and Yorktown. At the Battle of Fallen Timbers in 1794, near present-day Toledo, Ohio, Wayne — on President Washington’s orders — led U.S. troops to victory over a confederation of Indian warriors. This victory led to the Treaty of Greenville under which the Native Americans agreed to cede most of Ohio and parts of the rest of the Northwest Territory to the Americans.

Well, yes, this outcome was very bad for the people whose ancestors had lived on the land now called Ohio for thousands of years. The unfairness of the contest — muskets versus bows and arrows — is obvious. The courage of the Native Americans defending their homeland and legacy should never be forgotten and should be honored in the teaching of Ohio and American history.

But what of the stories of the people of European descent who by sailing to America were trying to make better lives for themselves and their children than was their lot in the lands from which they emigrated? Where do we draw the line between good settler and bad Indian fighter? Or can we find a way to honor both?

This is a personal question for me, for my forebears were right there helping take over Indian territory. One of my ancestors, Jacob VanMeter, led settlers down the contested Ohio River in 1779 to found Elizabethtown, Kentucky, on ancient Shawnee and Cherokee hunting ground, and another, Manasseh Cutler, helped write the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 calling for the creation of new states where the Native Americans were still in control and helped found Marietta, Ohio, to set the stage for further settler encroachment on land still actively occupied by its original inhabitants.

Should I hang my head in shame? Do I have bad ancestors? If I do, so do most of us, it seems. There has to be a way to honor “both sides.”

My friend Dwayne Yancey, late of the staff of The Roanoke Times and now writing for The Cardinal, said to me years ago that our forefathers should be judged based on whether or not their positive contributions to our nation clearly outweighed the things they did that we consider bad today. Easier to say than do, especially regarding those considered traitors to the American union for supporting the breakaway Confederacy, but worth the effort.

What seems to be called for is a major new initiative to tell the story of our country in a way that gives equal weight and visible honor to all those who lived lives of good reputation and courage in defense of their ways of life. Rather than tearing down every symbol of past regrettable genocide, enslavement, and removal that took place in the name of Nation-building, perhaps some of those symbols can be given historical context and accompanied by new statues and memorials to honor the largely unknown people of color who played essential roles.

The teaching of American history should include a full accounting of the contributions of all the players of all colors. The color pattern of this showcase of the complete history of our nation will be a rainbow.