When I opened my first outfitter store nearly 20 years ago, most customers paid by cash or check. When I’d sell a pair of hiking boots, the price covered the cost of the boots and my overhead, leaving me a small profit to pay my mortgage and feed my family. The customer got their boots, I got some income and everything worked out.

Now, with almost everyone paying with credit cards, there’s a new and very expensive cost — credit card “swipe” fees — that eat away at my small profits and drive up prices. These fees charged by card networks like Visa and Mastercard and big card-issuing banks like JPMorgan Chase take 2% to 4% from each transaction. That means I have to price those boots that much higher to get the same amount I got when people paid with cash. Consumers pay more, and the difference goes to giant banks hundreds of miles away, not the local economy.

Credit and debit card swipe fees have doubled over the past decade and soared 17% last year to a record $160.7 billion nationwide. As most merchants’ highest operating cost after labor, they are too much to absorb and drive up prices for the average family by more than $1,000 a year.

As they continue to increase, swipe fees have impacted my business and my customers tremendously and are a huge hit to our profit-and-loss statement. Currently, banking fees are one of my top five expenses. The money taken by swipe fees could be used to employ more people, pay higher wages or many other things, but we end up paying more every year and there’s no limit.

We want to stay in business, so we desperately need competition over credit card processing. Small businesses spend huge amounts on swipe fees on top of all the other rising costs of doing business. As a percentage, swipe fees automatically go up as prices go up, multiplying the impact of inflation. And with few people using cash, we have no choice but to accept credit cards.

Swipe fees are especially onerous for small businesses since we pay much higher rates than huge corporations. By leading to lower swipe fees, competition would help small businesses stay in business, employ more people and — most importantly — hold down prices for customers. Along with that, small businesses contribute to their communities in ways large corporations never will, sponsoring kids’ baseball teams, donating to cakewalks, and occupying rental spaces to make downtowns vibrant rather than boarded-up.

These fees are so high because Visa and Mastercard — which control 80% of the market — have a virtual monopoly. They centrally price-fix swipe fees charged by banks that issue their cards and restrict processing to their own networks even though others could do the job for less and with better security.

Having a monopoly is fine with Visa and Mastercard: They can just charge and charge and charge. It’s good for them but very bad for small businesses.

Fortunately, the Credit Card Competition Act has been introduced in Congress. This bill would require that credit cards from the nation’s largest banks be able to be routed over at least two unaffiliated networks rather than just Visa or Mastercard. That would make networks compete over fees, security and service, saving merchants and consumers $15 billion a year.

The second network would be one like NYCE, Star or Shazam, which safely and efficiently process billions of dollars in debit card and ATM transactions each day. Foreign networks like China Union Pay would be banned. Community banks and small credit unions would be exempt, nothing would change about which cards consumers use, and credit card rewards would not be affected — rewards are determined by the banks that issue cards, not the networks that process transactions.

It is very challenging to stay in business in the current economy and these exorbitant fees are hurting small businesses, which hurts the people of America! Without small businesses, people would have little choice in where they work, shop or the culture of their communities. If only big corporations survive, that would be the end the American dream. Senators Mark Warner, a senior member of the Senate Banking Committee, and Tim Kaine can keep that from happening. Please Congress, please — pass the Credit card Competition Act.