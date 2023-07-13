Some members of Congress are pushing to change a little-known but hugely influential airport rule that could seriously impact flights in and out of local and regional airports. That includes our very own Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA).

Given the impact this could have on the Roanoke region, the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce proudly joined the Coalition to Protect Regional Airports, a new nationwide organization dedicated to safeguarding flight options for airports and air travel.

The proposed changes would alter rules which ensure convenient and safe flights into Washington, D.C., Reagan National Airport (DCA), and potentially reduce service to local and regional airports, such as those from ROA, that play a critical role connecting tourists and business travelers. These so-called “slot and perimeter” rules — which place a limit on flights originating outside of a 1,250-mile perimeter around Reagan National Airport — were designed by Congress to address DCA’s limited physical size and capacity and ensure regional airports such as ROA and the communities they serve maintain access to our nation’s capital.

Changes to these slot and perimeter rules would not only undermine the operational stability and availability of flights at DCA, they would also have a negative trickle-down impact on regional airports across the country.

Moreover, local businesses rely on linkages to markets like Washington to create economic flows of tourism and professional traffic. Virginia Tech’s emerging Innovation Campus and partnership with Amazon, for example, necessitates efficient travel between our region and Northern Virginia. In addition, regional airports are job creators — employing gate agents, rental car services, retail and restaurant workers, air traffic controllers and many others. Changes to this law could threaten these operations with no consideration for the thousands of jobs being put at risk in regional economies across the country.

The Reagan-Dulles system serves Virginia well and provides critical connectivity with smaller Virginia commercial service airports.

All told, Virginia airports created and sustained 146,660 jobs or 3.6% of total employment in Virginia — and each job at Virginia’s airports support an additional 2.2 jobs in the commonwealth. Crucially, Virginia’s economy, and ROA specifically, leverages the immediate international connectivity of Washington Dulles International Airport, allowing Virginians access to direct flights around the country and across the world. And with the extension of Metro’s Silver Line to Dulles, catching a long-haul flight from Washington, D.C., has been made more convenient than ever before.

That’s why the Roanoke Regional Chamber is proud to have joined all of Virginia’s local, regional and international airports, dozens of other chambers of commerce, and industry organizations from around the country as part of the Coalition to Protect Regional Airports.

The chamber and our more than 800 members strongly urge Congress to keep the DCA perimeter rule in place and protect America’s regional airports.