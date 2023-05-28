Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On May 17, 1967, I was a member of the U.S. Army’s 53rd Signal Battalion and deployed in the jungle of South Vietnam’s Hua Nghia Province supporting the 173rd Airborne Division. I was 19 years old.

As a member of a three-man team, our job as radio relay and carrier operators was to operate the radio equipment that kept the 173rd connected with headquarters. Being a mobile unit, we’d pack and move via a Chinook helicopter to a different location every few days. I learned later that we were engaged in Operation Junction City.

Capt. Robert Boyd of the 173rd was assigned responsibility for our well-being. Bobby, as he was known, was a 26-year-old lifer, meaning he was committed to be a career Army officer. I, on the other hand, had been drafted eight months earlier because I wasn’t taking the required college units.

During the seven weeks we were assigned to the 173rd the formal protocol between an officer and enlisted soldier gradually became less formal, indicative of Bobby’s everyman demeanor. He made sure we were supplied with the necessities: C-Rations and an occasional allotment of San Miguel beer.

We manned the radio equipment in eight-hour shifts that were determined at each location by the low card pulled from a deck of playing cards. I “won” the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. slot at this location so, when Bobby stopped by, I was available to play our occasional game of gin rummy.

On the morning of May 17, Bobby gave us a heads up that we would be breaking camp and moving on to another location. Sure enough, soon after, a flurry of action began around us. Tents came down and soldiers with shovels covered the various foxholes that had been dug. The artillery equipment was staged near where the Chinook was to begin its pickup and transport to the redeployment assignment. The Chinook had a much louder, more powerful whop-whop sound than the smaller Hueys that became so ubiquitous in Vietnam.

Since my team represented the primary communications link to headquarters, we and the infantry guarding the perimeter were always the last to break camp. The Chinook came and went, taking on its load from the ramp at the rear of this mechanical marvel. We would be doing the same soon but, for now, we needed to stay on the air.

Finally, Bobby gave us a thumbs up. We turned off the equipment, shut down the generators, and dismantled the 30-foot antenna. We loaded each item into its secure spot in the trailer. Then, while one of us drove our rig over to the staging area, the other member and I walked alongside the jeep. The Chinook was arriving, stirring up a large amount of dust. I reached for my canteen of water and had just opened it when a huge explosion and concussion of air enveloped me.

“Incoming!” I heard someone yell.

I dove to the ground next to the jeep, spilling my canteen of water. While I was trying to save what water I could, several more explosions rocked the area. I looked up and caught the sight of the Chinook flying up and away. Whop! Whop! Whop! Suddenly, two fighter jets came screaming low across the sky and, moments later, I heard a loud explosion in the distance. And then silence except for some birds chirping away excitedly.

After a while, the Chinook returned. We got on board, along with several 173rd personnel.

Then one of them, a lieutenant, said the words that have stayed with me since that day: “Whew, sure glad to be out of there! Too bad about Bobby Boyd.”

The Chinook started its slow lift off the ground and then climbed rapidly higher.

He continued, “Bobby stood up at the wrong time, looking over in you boys’ direction when the last barrage came in.”

I looked back at the clearing we had just lifted off from, watching it grow smaller and smaller as we noisily sped away.

My time in Vietnam was much less dangerous compared to the experiences of many of my fellow veterans of that unfortunate conflict. I wasn’t wounded, didn’t suffer from PTSD, was successfully treated for an Agent Orange condition, and took advantage of the GI Bill to support my eventual college education.

Each Memorial Day I always think of that unexpected day. Capt. Robert Boyd is remembered on Panel 20E, Line 12, on the Wall at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.