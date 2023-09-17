In the summer of 1987, against the advice of his senior staff and maybe his own better judgement, the staunchly conservative U.S. President Ronald Reagan stood before the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and spoke to a polite, but quietly hostile crowd of socially liberal Germans in a nation still divided by yet another wall, hastily constructed by yet another tyrant.

Armed East German troops perched in towers at key locations, ready to gun down any fellow citizen who might try to escape to the west, just as they had many times before.

Taking full measure of the crowd and no doubt reconsidering, and yet again ignoring the dire warnings of his own staff, Reagan began his now prophetic remarks.

“Behind me stands a wall that encircles the free sectors of the city …” he said, “part of a vast system of barriers that divides the entire continent of Europe. Standing before the Brandenburg Gate, every man is a German, separated from his fellow men. Every man is a Berliner, forced to look upon a scar. As long as this gate is closed, as long as this scar of a wall is permitted to stand, it is not the German question alone that remains open, but the question of freedom for all mankind.”

More than most, this pivotal moment encapsulated Reagan’s vision and boldly reasserted America’s role as the leader of the free world. Whatever their political misgivings might have been, Reagan’s brash speech also fired the German imagination and galvanized its people in a way that few before it ever had, at least since the time of Kennedy.

Yet before these historic remarks, owing largely to the broad political divide, many of our closest allies quietly distrusted him, unable to imagine a single important issue in liberal Europe that even remotely resembled common ground.

Today in Reagan’s Grand Old Party, the embers of that old flame that he ignited not so long ago are flickering and perhaps, all but extinguished. Though they generally don’t say the quiet part out loud, the new party elites in the bright red ties quietly distrust him too, viewing the old Patriarch’s ideology as a quaint, but fading relic of a bygone era.

At the most recent presidential primary debate on the question of continued U.S. military support in today’s great struggle for freedom, one of the party’s leading candidates said that he somehow found it offensive that a few of his fellow Republicans made what he called a pilgrimage to Kyiv, adding that by doing so, they were somehow “ … driving Russia further into China’s hands.”

That particular candidate, who was about 2 years old when Reagan delivered his now hallowed speech in Berlin, seemed strikingly unaware that Vladimir Putin had been cultivating a Chinese alliance for decades, doing everything in his power to erode America’s Cold War victories, once calling the collapse of the Soviet Union “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”

Reagan’s eyes however, and his own sense of history, were always far more clear.

“General Secretary Gorbachev,” he went on to say, if you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, … come here to this gate … Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate … Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

As he concluded his remarks, cheers erupted on both sides of the wall and two years later it finally did come down, not at the hands of Communist Russia, but under the hammers of inspired Germans who clawed back their freedom with their own bare hands, even as revolution spread across the whole of Eastern Europe.

In its wake, the Warsaw Pact soon collapsed and more than a dozen independent nations, including Ukraine, emerged from the rubble in one of the single greatest expansions of human freedom the world has ever seen owing in part at least, to a simple message delivered by a man who refused to be silenced to a people who desperately needed him not to be. It was a striking reminder of the universal appeal of a simple, unyielding commitment to human dignity and its power to bridge any ideological gap that might ever divide us.

“The arc of moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” the great American Dr. Martin Luther King once said, but surely, he knew, only through the courage and the sacrifice of the bold and the willing like him, the ones who keep the flame alive alone.

Those are the ones who shape the arc, them and them alone.