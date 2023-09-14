Early this summer, I heard my Uncle Robert died in his home at the end of 2020, a few years shy of his 80th birthday. That explained why my Christmas card bounced back the next year. He lived in San Antonio, and was my last living relative there. With no one local to call, I had no idea what had happened.

My mother — his only other contact with the family — was at the end of her life and wasn’t handling her own affairs, much less his. The Christmas before, he’d sent me the phone number of a neighbor, but I misplaced it, and never bothered to try to find it again. My only excuse is that children never really believe their parents are mortal, and I guess I never reckoned on her not being there to keep up with him.

I imagined he’d fallen peacefully asleep in the recliner that sat next to the identical one that had belonged to my aunt, until she passed away a few years before. Her death had left him alone in the world, as he was estranged from his family. I pictured the TV tuned to the wrestling programs he enjoyed, and the neighbors coming in to visit, perhaps with a Christmas present or a meal. Surely, after finding him, they’d taken care of him.

But in August, I discovered that’s not what happened. His body was found seven months later, when the heat of the Texas summer must have finally alerted the neighbors to his passing. The elderly friend who checked on him likely was gone, but didn’t anyone notice his car hadn’t moved, or the mail piling up, or the neglected yard? Where were the neighbors? But then, where were we?

Robert married my Aunt Margaret — called “Bootsie” by the family, because when she was born, they were already awash in “Margarets” — in 1968. They were both Deaf — she from birth, he from a childhood accident, and they met at a social club.

While my aunt was fully integrated into her family and learned to speak and to interact with the hearing world, Robert was sent to a state school for the Deaf. My grandmother told me that both there and at home, he was mostly ignored, and his problems were likely more with processing than hearing. He couldn’t speak, but he seemed to understand most of what was said to him. Unless you were talking directly to him, however, he would check out mentally, as though he never expected to be included. My aunt, on the other hand, made sure she was part of every conversation.

But Robert had one thing my aunt didn’t — he knew sign language. My grandparents were careful not to let Bootsie learn it, because they wanted her to “look normal.” Learning sign language from Robert and meeting other young people like her opened up a new world of friends and activities. And she became his lifeline to the hearing world. At her death, he was isolated.

Robert fed any stray cat that happened by, always had a tall, cold, glass of Pepsi in his hand, and adored anything to do with Scooby-Doo — a passion he shared with my aunt. He loved his truck and a good steak dinner, and he and I bonded over our collections of model animals. He went in for cattle, and I liked horses. He once offered me one of his favorite plastic steers, but I turned it down, not wanting it to take up room in my luggage.

My brother went to see the house and described it as a “hazmat zone.” Once Robert’s body was removed, there was nobody to clean up afterward. Several seasons of no air conditioning or heat and repeated break-ins meant nothing inside could be salvaged. I don’t care. I don’t need more stuff. But I do wish now I’d accepted the plastic steer, just to have something to remember him by.

Why am I sharing his story with strangers living half a continent away? Well, there’s certainly some comfort in a public mea culpa. But my guess is that when he died, no one marked his passing, not even the local newspaper, since dying alone at home is only news if there’s violence involved.

I’m telling Robert’s story in an attempt to give his death some dignity, so that maybe just for a few moments, he’ll be remembered by someone other than me and my siblings. If you get a chance today, I hope you will take time to think about him, and about the people like him you probably already know.