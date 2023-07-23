Smoke-filled air, day after day. As Canadian forests, dried to tinder by extended drought and high temperatures, burn out of control, the conclusion becomes more obvious: Climate change-related extreme weather events, everyday events now, can only be addressed by electrifying everything. The burning of coal, oil and gas must cease or we are “dead ducks.”

To win that revolution — to replace fossil fuel energy sources with nonpolluting renewable alternatives — will mean that folks like me, who’ve spent our careers questioning development, must change our tune. In the book “Old Growth: The best writing about trees from Orion magazine” (2021), Michelle Nijhuis offers this stark assessment in her essay “To Take Wilderness in Hand”: “In transforming places once thought protected, in violating hard-fought boundaries, climate change is busting the limits of conservation itself.”

Rather than oppose solar farms, wind turbines and mines for EV battery components because of their environmental impact, we must collectively take a deep breath (cough cough) and consider the bigger picture — i.e., that life on the planet is at risk from climate change.

Voting for candidates who say they champion clean energy is one thing. Agreeing to new renewable energy infrastructure in your neighborhood is another. Readers of this paper regularly read stories of local reluctance to approve proposals to build solar farms and wind turbines in our neck of the woods. In the West, the issue is opening mines to supply the raw material needed for electric vehicle batteries. Resistance to these proposals will make it hard to reach national energy goals, as understandable as that reluctance may be.

Leaders at national and state levels have set decarbonization goals, adopted compliance deadlines and provided financial incentives to make compliance less painful. The Biden administration wants to run the grid entirely on clean energy by 2035. President Joe Biden signed an executive order in 2021 directing the federal government to uses its scale and procurement power to achieve 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030, at least half of which is to be locally supplied clean energy. The Inflation Reduction Act provided $370 billion to shift the country off dirty fossil fuels. The Virginia Clean Economy Act passed in 2020 requires 100% reduction of power sector emissions by 2050.

But here’s the bottom line: The actions needed to reach these goals will take approval votes of local projects by local governments. Every proposed renewable energy project is subject to being evaluated and voted on by the elected representatives of the counties’ citizens and taxpayers, as it should be.

My hope is that, through this grassroots democratic process, priority will be given to addressing climate change, and that, on this basis, one local renewable energy project after another will be greenlighted and completed. We environmentalists, anxious to achieve the energy transition, must acknowledge that more building is the most practical course of action.

Local public acceptance is critically important for siting and developing energy infrastructure. Strong opposition can delay project siting approval and permits. Sometimes it can sink projects altogether. Public opposition to energy infrastructure can be rational and understandable. People oppose projects when they affect their property value or sense of place or when they are concerned about their local environment. Government agencies and energy companies must work with communities to build trust and open dialogues. The best way to address opposition is through genuinely addressing concerns about how energy projects will affect the places where they are to be built.

To help us get from here to there, the best sites for this new infrastructure — those with the fewest negative impacts on people and the environment — can be identified in county comprehensive plans. The affected public must have its say. County planning commissions and boards of supervisors will have their hands full at public hearings on proposals to build these structures in someone’s backyard.

County supervisors, please look to the smoky sky before you cast a “no” vote. While a planned solar facility in Albemarle County is well on its way to ground-breaking within the next year — county supervisors say the Woodbridge Solar project can be a model for other communities — solar energy projects elsewhere in Virginia have been stalled or stopped completely. Solar company Energix had to withdraw its solar farm plan in Wirtz because of negative feedback from the community, and the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals has turned down the proposed Axton Solar project. So it goes.

I am reminded of how the U.S. Soil Conservation Service came into being. It took clouds of dust over Washington, D.C., from the Dust Bowl of the 1930s to convince legislators a new agency was needed to restore plant cover to the prairie. Now we have a similar warning — a “smoke signal” coming in from Canada. We can’t have our cake and eat it too — opposing every proposed solar farm and windmill while expecting to see progress made on climate change through the responsible actions of local governments somewhere else.

When someone says he or she favors new development in theory but not a specific project near where they live, we call them a NIMBY (“not in my backyard”). But the opposite is also possible: “yes — in my backyard.” Roanoke native James Morton Turner, author of new book “Charged: A History of Batteries and Lessons for a Clean Energy Future,” puts it this way: “We need a lot more YIMBY than NIMBY.”