Memo To: The parents of children entering high school.

From: A veteran of eight years as a college student, six years as a college professor, and many years as a supervisor making staff hiring decisions.

Summary: Your teenager is at an important fork in the road. Are you encouraging them to go on with school? You can help them make the right choice of long-term goal. When they enter the job market, how far will they go? In large measure, that will be determined by the level of their education when they stop going to class and begin going to work.

College is not for everyone. But look around. In the real world, the top jobs are going to the well-educated. The leaders of tomorrow are the college students of today.

I read with dismay columnist George Will’s and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recent questioning of the value of a college education. In his April 19 column, Princeton and Oxford-educated George Will described a bachelor’s degree as “a credential of increasingly dubious value.” And the May 31 Roanoke Times quotes Gov. Youngkin as praising the elimination of degree requirements and preferences for most of the state’s classified jobs.

College enrollment is down. Nationwide, undergraduate college enrollment dropped 8% from 2019 to 2022, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. College enrollment in Virginia has declined almost 4% in the last decade. The American public is questioning whether a college degree is worth it.

What’s the alternative? Job training programs are needed to address labor shortages for skilled jobs, and I am a fan of the workforce development program at Virginia Western Community College. I applaud Roanoke County for the decision to build an up-to-date successor to the Burton Career and Technical Education Center.

Still, a liberal arts education remains recommended for those who aspire to leadership positions in industry, commerce and government as well as academia. Most of our teachers, doctors, government officials and business leaders have attended college. College teaches people how to be lifelong learners, to have confidence in themselves and their abilities, and to be their very best.

If college is in the cards for your young son or daughter, there are two decisions to be made in that regard. One is choice of major field of study. There’s no rush about that. The same freshman and sophomore liberal arts courses are common to most majors. The other is what kind of living and learning environment the student will be in for the next few years. The choice of which college to apply to requires comparing the advantages of a small college, with small classes and close relations with professors and classmates, with those of a large university with a wider choice of classes and a sharper focus on eventual field of employment.

A professor at little Northland College in Wisconsin — a favorite of mine because its environmental focus includes programs to help wolves and loons — is quoted in the college’s magazine as being “exited to have a classroom that had the feel of a small community of inquiry interested in exploring questions together.” A liberal arts degree from a small college followed by a graduate degree in a specialized field from a large university is generally regarded as the ideal path to follow if one can afford it.

Many students take a “gap year” off between undergraduate college and grad school to earn money to cover college expenses.

“Going away to college” — living apart from one’s family, making lifelong friends, being responsible for one’s own health and well-being — may be worth as much as the courses taken and the degrees acquired. Living at home while taking college-level courses is a second-best option. On- and off-campus jobs, college financial aid packages, scholarships and summer jobs may cover the difference in cost.

The Father of Our Country gave education high priority. Addressing Congress, President George Washington declared: “It is essential that public opinion should be enlightened.” He felt that the nation’s survival depended on an informed citizenry.

A 17-year-old has decades of work ahead of her or him and ought to get as good an educational foundation as possible before jumping into the lifelong world of work. The long-term value of a college education will become more apparent as time goes by. Long-term personal satisfaction and happiness are more important than instant gratification of immediately finding a career-related job.

Leaders will always be needed. Your teenager could be one of them. Won’t you encourage them to “hang in there” and get the best education you all can afford? You’ll be glad you did.