The Valley Warriors snagged a rebound from under their own basket and quickly passed it to their point guard.

It was a fierce fast break as the Warriors players raced down the court toward the Oakdale Cougars basket.

The Cougars could not run back fast enough to set up their defense. In the fast break chaos, the Warriors point guard stopped on the 3-point line and tossed the ball about a foot from the rim.

Their 6-10 forward soared into the air, grabbed the ball and with both hands slam-dunked it hard through the net, violently shaking the backboard, completing the spectacular but easy alley-oop play.

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 supermajority is dominating with alley-oop slam-dunks. The majority of Americans who oppose the Supreme Court rulings are powerless.

The alley-oop plays in basketball are just a game. No one gets physically hurt, except in the NBA the team that has numerous alley-oop plays is dominant and earns more wins and the most money.

I wish it were true that no member of the conservative Supreme Court earns any more money or unsavory favors if they participate in alley-oop plays, but Justices Roberts, Alito and Thomas are embroiled in ethics and other challenges.

You might ask, what is wrong with the 6-3 supermajority? Didn’t Republicans win elections that resulted in President Trump appointing the last three conservative judges? Mitch McConnell hastily shepherded through the Senate the last three conservative Justices Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch. Don’t elections have consequences anymore? After all, the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 had a 7-2 vote.

The problem with the alley-oop plays of the Supreme Court 6-3 supermajority is that their rulings are so easy and overwhelming that they are akin to a dictatorship.

We Americans hate dictatorships for a good reason. I am sure RINO Republicans (Republicans In Name Only), regular Republicans, and even MAGA conservative Republicans, pro-life liberals, pro-life Democrats and pro-choice Republicans all exist in our country.

They may agree that there is something that does not feel right or feels wrong with the 6-3 Supreme Court supermajority. Let’s take examples of the recent three decisions of the 6-3 supermajority: the overturning of Roe v. Wade, overturning Affirmative Action, and opposing LGBTQA.

The Dobbs court ruling last year was 50 years in the making since the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 that legalized abortion. The legalizing opinion of 1973 had some moderation, holding that “the right to abortion is not absolute and must be balanced against the government’s interests in protecting women’s health and prenatal life.”

The Dobbs decision did not initially overturn Roe, but the conservative supermajority was too impatient and overzealous; they went ahead and overturned Roe v. Wade. The Alito ruling majority opinion does not express humane moderation that considers and acknowledges that women’s lives of all political persuasions will experience suffering, pain, and perhaps even death without any moderation or exceptions.

At least 24 states so far have banned abortion. Since precedent has been thrown out of the window, it means the current supermajority can just rule in any way they want, satisfying some of their worst conservative whims.

The court ruling gutting Affirmative Action was yet another case that the supermajority conservative court slam-dunked. So was the ruling against LGBTQA. In both cases there were no actual individual litigants, plaintiffs or people who had been victims of the existing law or had standing in the case.

In any legal case in the real world, you have actual people who claim they have been harmed by the existing law. The Christian website designer who did not want to create wedding plans for male same-sex clients actually had no persons in the real world whom she had denied service. It seems the same-sex male groom was straight and has been married to a woman for many years.

Whatever your political and religious beliefs, the supermajority conservative Supreme Court is a danger to all of us. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. When you have a 5-4 ruling in the Supreme Court, it often means the justices that were liberal, progressive, conservative or swing voters produce a compromise ruling that takes into account the political and life conditions of all 330 million Americans.

Slam-dunks in sports or in the Supreme Court are never healthy or fair for all of us. There is just something obscene about it. The supermajority throwing precedent out of the window was a mistake, because adhering to precedent creates legitimacy for the court’s rulings and makes ordinary citizens’ lives stable and predictable.