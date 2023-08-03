Many years ago I found out that one of my favorite tennis partners was — what one might call — “over-sexed.”

He was having sex in the morning with his wife and sex in the afternoon with his lover.

One Sunday morning his wife came to our door weeping. She had found out about her husband. I told her I would confront him to see if he wanted to save his marriage and whether I could get him involved with a tough counselor I knew.

I did and he became a faithful husband to this day. His moral convictions finally tamed his rampant urges. He no longer became who he was, an over-sexed philanderer. Every year I get a delightful Christmas card from his wife who thanks me for helping save their marriage.

Why do I bring up this story? Mainly because the current ideology of self-definition and expression — becoming who you are — is a very ambiguous one. My tennis partner had huge sexual drives that he had to control, not express. Becoming who he was without a good deal of repair was pretty destructive. But he was not a rare species. All of us in some way become who we are, and the picture is not all so pretty.

Why is this? Christians believe that along with being created in the image of God we are also fallen. We are sinners and that distorts our lives in relation to God, to others, and to ourselves. Becoming who we are as sinners often leads to pain, alienation, and conflict. This kind of freedom is license, and any decent society worries about such a distorted notion of freedom.

The Founders of our country certainly realized this. They knew that freedom without virtue would lead to license and disorder, which then would necessitate a dominating state. Both Washington and Jefferson recognized this. They knew that religion was very important for the life of the republic. It provided the needed restraints on and guidance for citizens who were mixtures of goodness and cussedness. It provided cultural guardrails that kept the society reasonably stable and secure.

The founding president of Roanoke College, David Bittle, was what was then called a Christian Republican, one who believed that one of the college’s main purposes was to nurture virtue into the lives of young men for the sake of the new republic. During the Second Great Awakening, many colleges were established for that purpose, along with bringing up a generation of observant, adult Christians.

The Judeo-Christian tradition that provided the meaning and guidance system for most of our history is now in disarray, constantly undermined by ideologies and practices that enshrine the “expressive self,” one who becomes who they are, warts and all. Instead of seeing the dangers in such a notion of the self, much of our culture celebrates license.

In sexual life, such license is licentiousness, which a good deal of our elite culture seems to be pushing relentlessly. Unguided and unconstrained sexuality has led to an alarming number of single-parent families, falling marriage and fertility rates, and high levels of anxiety about sexual identity and suicide among our young.

In economic life, such license leads to cheating and greed. Economic predators abound, some of them at the highest reaches of our economic and political life.

In our major institutions — including the media, the government, education, the church, and even the military — such freedom without virtue has led citizens to have little trust in them.

Could it be that “becoming who you are” has very mixed results? Could it be that freedom without virtue is destructive? Could it be that culture without serious religion becomes “anti-culture,” one without a system of guidance or meaning? It sure looks like we are headed in that direction. Batten the hatches.