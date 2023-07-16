In June, the Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) struck down as invalid the second of two patents involved in a multibillion-dollar patent infringement verdict levied against Intel in 2021. This is a positive outcome in the fight to restore some common sense to our patent system and ensure that it always works for our country’s innovators and entrepreneurs, but it also reveals the work that remains to be done at the PTO.

Although the PTO’s decision was ultimately a good one, we ought to be taking a serious look at this ordeal.

Intel is, of course, the leading U.S. manufacturer of advanced semiconductor chips on which so much of our modern technology depends. The company was hit with a $2.18 billion patent infringement verdict after VLSI, a non-practicing entity (NPE) that is bankrolled by the hedge fund Fortress, purchased a number of low-quality, unused patents and immediately sued Intel for patent infringement.

During my time in Congress, we passed a law — the America Invents Act (AIA) — to give companies targeted by NPEs a lifeline. Under the AIA, any member of the public could petition the PTO to review patents being asserted against them, and the PTO would invalidate the patents if it was determined that they shouldn’t have been issued in the first place. This process is known as “inter partes review” (IPR) and it allows companies to defend against meritless lawsuits, while minimizing the resources wasted on litigation.

Unfortunately, IPR was undermined when — without notice and comment — the PTO unilaterally decreed a rule (coined the NHK-Fintiv rule), that denied patent review requests if related lawsuits were already in progress. That’s why, when Intel petitioned for IPR shortly after VLSI sued them, the PTO refused to address the merits of Intel’s petition and summarily denied their meritorious petition under the NHK-Fintiv rule. As a result, Intel was forced to proceed with a case that resulted in an outlandish verdict, for allegedly infringing patents that were ultimately found to be invalid by the PTO.

Now, years after denying Intel’s IPR petition, the PTO has reviewed the VLSI patents in question. To the surprise of no one, they found all the patent claims in question invalid.

VLSI’s patents were finally subject to IPR because of petitions filed by other entities — Patent Quality Assurance (PQA) and OpenSky. These petitions were essentially a carbon copy of Intel’s petitions, but since neither PQA nor OpenSky were in active litigation with VLSI, their petitions were not halted by the NHK-Fintiv rule, as were Intel’s.

So, the invalid patents that were used to target one of America’s most important manufacturers, to the tune of billions of dollars, have finally been struck down.

But there’s a lingering question: what about the other bad patents that have been allowed to stand as a result of the NHK-Fintiv rule?

It’s critical now that the PTO allows for a full accounting of these manifestly unfair discretionary denials that have been issued because of the NHK-Fintiv rule.

Hundreds of petitions for IPR were improperly denied under NHK-Fintiv. The PTO has a responsibility to examine each of these on its merits, as Congress intended when we passed the America Invents Act. If it seems that an underlying patent should not have been issued in the first place, then the PTO has a responsibility to utilize Director Instituted Reexamination in order to mitigate any damage that it may still be able to inflict.

The NHK-Fintiv rule weakened our patent system by creating more opportunities for bad patents to be used against noninfringing companies. Now, there should be no question about the PTO proactively examining the potentially invalid patents NHK-Fintiv protected.