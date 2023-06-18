On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol. In the attack we saw icons of nationalism such as the American and Confederate flags juxtaposed with crosses, the primary symbol of Christianity.

This juxtaposition was no coincidence. In the past few years, we have seen the reemergence of the ideology of White Christian Nationalism fueling, or at least justifying, the rise of hate-filled racist, anti-immigrant, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and, sometimes, violence by groups and individuals on the far-right.

What is White Christian Nationalism? It is a toxic ideology characterized by the historically inaccurate belief that the United States was founded as a Christian nation and the biblically unsupported belief that the United States is God’s chosen nation. Followers believe that white and Christian Americans must be protected and restored to their dominant position in American society and government.

These beliefs are not only incompatible with the principles of democracy and equality but are also deeply anti-Christian.

The growing influence of White Christian Nationalism compelled Justice Advocates in the Roanoke and New River Valleys to explore the origins and reach of Christian Nationalism. In the end, on this weekend of Juneteenth, we were compelled to issue a statement that rejects its distortions.

Eight other organizations and congregations have joined us, along with almost 150 individuals. Together, we seek to help others understand why we feel compelled to renounce White Christian Nationalism.

At its core, Christianity is a religion of love, compassion and unity. It teaches loving our neighbors as ourselves and treating others with respect and kindness, regardless of their race, ethnicity or religion.

In contrast, White Christian Nationalism is based on the idea that some people are inherently superior to others based on their race and religion and that those who are different should be excluded or even persecuted.

This ideology not only goes against the fundamental teachings of Christianity but also promotes a worldview that is inherently divisive and exclusionary. Instead of celebrating the diversity of our nation and working toward building a society that is inclusive and welcoming to all, White Christian Nationalism seeks to divide us along racial and religious lines, leading to increased hatred, violence and discrimination.

Those of us concerned with social justice have a responsibility to resist this dangerous ideology and work together to build a society based on love, compassion and unity. The false narrative that is promoted by White Christian Nationalism must be rejected, and instead we must embrace the principles of equality, justice and inclusivity.

One of the most effective ways to resist White Christian Nationalism is to speak out against it and to educate others about the dangers of this ideology. (Resources for further study can be found on our Justice Advocates website.) We can use our voices to denounce the hate, distortions and division that it promotes and to call on our leaders — national, state and local — to take action to combat them.

We must also work toward building bridges across racial and religious lines and promoting dialogue and understanding between different communities. This means reaching out to those who are different and seeking to learn from their experiences and perspectives. It means working to build relationships based on trust, respect and empathy, rather than fear and suspicion.

We must also increase our understanding of those who are attracted to the worldview of Christian Nationalism. This work includes understanding their fears and motivations. We recognize that listening can be the first step in building bridges across deep divisions.

Finally, we can support organizations and movements that are working toward promoting inclusivity and equality in our society. This includes organizations that are working to combat hate speech and hate crimes, as well as those that are working toward promoting diversity and inclusion in our workplaces, schools and communities.

Ultimately, our ability to resist White Christian Nationalism will depend on our willingness to come together as a community and to stand up for what is right. It will require us to reject the false narrative of hate and division and to embrace the principles of love and unity that are at the heart of all major world religions.